Glenrothes bridge sealed off as emergency crews respond to ongoing incident By Alasdair Clark December 16 2021, 12.03pm A police helicopter over Glenrothes on Thursday. Emergency crews responding to an ongoing incident in Glenrothes have sealed off the White Bridge after reports of concern for a person. Police Scotland's helicopter was seen circling the incident, while witnesses reported a significant emergency service presence. A force spokesperson says officers were called to the bridge, known locally in Glenrothes as the "white bridge", shortly after 10am on Thursday. Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on scene, and the road in Fife remains closed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the B969 at the Leslie roundabout in Glenrothes around 10.15am following a report of concern for a person. "Officers are still in attendance and the road remains closed for now." More to follow.