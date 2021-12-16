Fife panto cancelled after performer shows symptoms of Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife pantomime has been cancelled at the last minute after a performer began to show coronavirus symptoms.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty, which was meant to be shown at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre tonight, has been cancelled as a precaution.

While nobody involved in the production has tested positive for the virus, one cast member has shown symptoms.

According to the theatre, close contacts of the unwell performer are also being tested for Covid-19.

The panto has been running since December 1 and is scheduled to continue until January 15 – however it is unclear if these performances will still be held.

The theatre has promised to provide an update on the status of future shows.

Cancelled twice in one week

The news comes less than a week after another performance of the panto was cancelled due to a blackout.

Audience members were evacuated from the theatre on Friday after a mains power outage left them in darkness.

After the cancellation, theatre bosses said they hoped the panto would be able to run as normal – with Covid safety measures in place.

A spokesperson said: “The Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy are sorry to announce that this evening’s performance of ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ is cancelled.

“Unfortunately, one of our cast members has shown symptoms of the coronavirus so as a precautionary measure we have taken the decision to cancel this evening’s performance whilst all other close contacts have been tested.

‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ – CANCELLEDThe Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy are sorry to announce that this evening’s performance… Posted by Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy on Thursday, 16 December 2021

“We as an organisation understand that this is disappointing news however the welfare and health of our guests, staff and performers are of the utmost importance to us.

“We will of course keep you updated with regards to future performances.”

Forfar performances delayed

Meanwhile, a Forfar performance of Roald Dahl’s The Witches has been delayed until March due to Covid concerns.

The show, which was organised by Forfar Dramatic Society, was supposed to run until December 18.

It has now been delayed until March, with organisers promising to refund all ticket sales.

A spokesperson said: “In light of the most recent government advice, it is with great sadness that we must announce the postponement of this week’s production – The Witches by Roald Dahl.

“The safety of our cast, crew and audience is paramount and we feel that this is the right decision based on the information available.

“We hope to reschedule for March and will update you with information when we can.”