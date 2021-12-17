Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Kinghorn New Year’s Day loony dook cancelled amid Omicron surge

By Katy Scott
December 17 2021, 7.17am Updated: December 17 2021, 8.26am
fife loony dook kinghorn
Kinghorn's lifeboat crew has cancelled this year's loony dook due to Covid.

A loony dook planned for Kinghorn on New Year’s Day has been cancelled amid a rise in Covid cases and concerns over the Omicron variant.

Hundreds of Fifers run into the water at the town’s beach each January 1 to mark the start of a new year and to raise money for charity.

The lifeboat crew hosts the event with volunteers on hand to ensure participants stay safe.

But the RNLI station has announced the cancellation of this year’s event due to the Covid situation as well as tidal conditions.

kinghorn loony dook fife
The Kinghorn loony dook attracts a large crowd.

A Kinghorn lifeboat spokesperson said: “We have made the decision not to hold the traditional New Year’s Day Loony Dook at Kinghorn Beach.

“This is due to a number of factors including rapidly increasing Covid infections and tidal conditions leaving very little dry beach to allow social distancing.

“Our overriding aim is to keep our volunteer crew safe and continue to provide 24/7 emergency cover for the Forth.

“We’d like to thank all of our followers for your support over the past year and we wish you all a happy and healthy festive period.”

Covid is also leading to the cancellation of several other events including a Fife pantomime.

