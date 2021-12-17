Kinghorn New Year’s Day loony dook cancelled amid Omicron surge

An error occurred. Please try again.

A loony dook planned for Kinghorn on New Year’s Day has been cancelled amid a rise in Covid cases and concerns over the Omicron variant.

Hundreds of Fifers run into the water at the town’s beach each January 1 to mark the start of a new year and to raise money for charity.

The lifeboat crew hosts the event with volunteers on hand to ensure participants stay safe.

But the RNLI station has announced the cancellation of this year’s event due to the Covid situation as well as tidal conditions.

A Kinghorn lifeboat spokesperson said: “We have made the decision not to hold the traditional New Year’s Day Loony Dook at Kinghorn Beach.

“This is due to a number of factors including rapidly increasing Covid infections and tidal conditions leaving very little dry beach to allow social distancing.

“Our overriding aim is to keep our volunteer crew safe and continue to provide 24/7 emergency cover for the Forth.

“We’d like to thank all of our followers for your support over the past year and we wish you all a happy and healthy festive period.”

Covid is also leading to the cancellation of several other events including a Fife pantomime.