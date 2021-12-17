Plans to transform landmark Kirkcaldy mill into flats and gym approved

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans to transform the historic Nairn Mill in Kirkcaldy into flats and a gym have been given the green light.

The imposing B-listed building, which more recently was part of Fife College’s Priory Campus, has lain empty for the past five years.

Now, Fife Council planners have granted approval to the redevelopment plans.

The Courier previously revealed the plans to turn the three-storey building into 39 apartments and the gym.

Stockport-based EPD Homes, the developer behind the plans, has pledged to retain most of the original outer stone facade as part of the revamp.

Built in 1864, with a tower added to the eastern side 1928, the site was once home to St Mary’s canvas works.

The existing building sits within the Kirkcaldy, Harbour and Port Brae Conservation Area.

The approval comes as a boost to ongoing efforts to trigger an economic revival of the nearby Merchant’s Quarter in Kirkcaldy town centre.