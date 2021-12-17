Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans to transform landmark Kirkcaldy mill into flats and gym approved

By Neil Henderson
December 17 2021, 1.06pm Updated: December 17 2021, 5.38pm
The historic Nairn Mill building in Kirkcaldy
The former Nairn Mill in Kirkcaldy.

Plans to transform the historic Nairn Mill in Kirkcaldy into flats and a gym have been given the green light.

The imposing B-listed building, which more recently was part of Fife College’s Priory Campus, has lain empty for the past five years.

Now, Fife Council planners have granted approval to the redevelopment plans.

The Courier previously revealed the plans to turn the three-storey building into 39 apartments and the gym.

Stockport-based EPD Homes, the developer behind the plans, has pledged to retain most of the original outer stone facade as part of the revamp.

The building will be transformed into 39 flats and a gym.

Built in 1864, with a tower added to the eastern side 1928, the site was once home to St Mary’s canvas works.

The existing building sits within the Kirkcaldy, Harbour and Port Brae Conservation Area.

The approval comes as a boost to ongoing efforts to trigger an economic revival of the nearby Merchant’s Quarter in Kirkcaldy town centre.

