VIDEO: Aftermath of two-lorry crash in Dunfermline as drivers escape injury

By Alasdair Clark
December 17 2021, 11.46am Updated: December 17 2021, 5.40pm

Drivers of two lorries which crashed in Fife near the Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline escaped without injuries.

Locals shared a video of the smash on Friday morning, with the two vehicles seen at the side of the road alongside their trailers.

Police said officers had arranged recovery of the vehicles following the crash, which took place shortly before 10am.

A force spokesperson said no injuries were reported as a result, with Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline closed while emergency crews responded to the scene.

Locals reported that the road was able to reopen shortly before 11am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two heavy goods vehicles on Sandpiper Drive, Dunfermline, around 9.50am on Friday, 17 December, 2021.

“There were no reports of any injuries and recovery is being arranged.”

