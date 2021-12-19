Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife volunteers spread festive cheer while collecting for local foodbanks

By Anita Diouri
December 19 2021, 8.00am
Santa Benarty volunteers dress up and drive the streets of Ballingry. Picture: Steve Brown.
Fife volunteers are spreading festive cheer this weekend while collecting much-needed items for local foodbanks.

James Fotheringham is joining a team of around a dozen good samaritans in a foodbank and pantry run in Benarty throughout Saturday and Sunday.

And now, local residents and businesses – including Brenda and Owen Buchanan Supplies, BRAG Enterprises, and builders Peter McGuire and Kevin McLean – are continuing their philanthropic endeavours.

The group, armed with whistles and collection bags, will be dressed up in festive gear as they wander the streets collecting food items and monetary donations from the public.

Two teams will begin at around 10.15am and they will be collecting items for Benarty Foodbank, Benarty Food Angels and the Benarty Pantry.

But for those who will miss the festive fun, donations can still be made at the Co-op in Lochore.

‘It’s time to act’

James, who works for Bay Travel, says the pressure of this time of year has prompted the volunteers to take action.

He said: “There has been a lot of demand for food and it’s time to act.

“When the volunteers did this last year, they liked the buzz and it took to their hearts.

“It’s only with the directors of Bay Travels’ support that I could do it this year as I was on a rota to work.

“They had been looking to give support to local good causes.”

But his generosity didn’t stop there.

The 55-year-old also helped organise a Christmas-themed gig at Benore Care Home in Lochgelly on Friday evening.

Lochgelly vocalist Jimmy Jack entertained residents as the festive period fast approaches.

Impact of Covid

And Brag Enterprises, which runs the pantry and foodbank, has noticed a surge in the number of people needing support during the pandemic.

Managing Director Brian Robertson-Fern said: “We set up the pantry at Brag for those in food poverty, so you don’t need to be in crisis.

“We wanted to remove the stigma so it’s about access to affordable food. You can get a couple of bags of food for two or three pounds.

“The way we pitch it to the community is ‘this isn’t a handout but it’s about you saving waste.'”

He added: “Certainly when the pandemic came along, it was likely to make things even worse.

“People who are self-employed such as taxi drivers and hairdressers suddenly had no income but they still had bills to pay.

“And they were turning up at pantries asking ‘can I have a bad of messages as I’ve got nothing in?'”

Helping others runs in the family

This is not the first philanthropic venture undertaken by the Fortheringham family.

In April last year, James’ daughter Maci Fotheringham raised more than £1,000 for Benarty Foodbank by spreading some hope with painted rainbows.

It all started when a local police constable asked for one of her paintings to put in the window of his police car in exchange for a donation to Benarty Foodbank.

Maci Fotheringham. Picture: Steve Brown.

Maci, who was 11 at the time, initially set a £200 fundraising goal but decided to keep going after she smashed her target.