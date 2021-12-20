Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BT phone lines restored after outage across parts of Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
December 20 2021, 7.07am Updated: December 20 2021, 4.07pm
Landlines are affected
BT phones lines have now been restored after they went down overnight, with police warning locals in parts of Tayside and Fife they would be unable to make 999 calls.

Officers advised locals told to use their mobiles if they needed to contact the emergency services.

A BT spokesperson confirmed all services had been restored by 11am.

Data from Down Detector showed multiple reports of problems across North Fife, Angus, Dundee and Perth.

Police Scotland said they had been advised that the issue was only affecting landlines, but confirmed 999 calls were being impacted.

“BT has advised us of problems affecting some telephone services in the North Fife area, and are working to resolve the issue.

“At this time, the outage only affects landlines, however it does include the 999 service,” a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Anyone requiring emergency services should use a mobile phone. Officers will continue to patrol the local areas and we will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “Following a suspected hardware fault within the Perth exchange early this morning, some phone services in Perth and the surrounding areas were unable to make and receive calls.

“Engineers worked quickly, and services were fully restored by 11am. Broadband and mobile phones were not affected. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

