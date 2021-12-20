BT phone lines restored after outage across parts of Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

BT phones lines have now been restored after they went down overnight, with police warning locals in parts of Tayside and Fife they would be unable to make 999 calls.

Officers advised locals told to use their mobiles if they needed to contact the emergency services.

A BT spokesperson confirmed all services had been restored by 11am.

Data from Down Detector showed multiple reports of problems across North Fife, Angus, Dundee and Perth.

Police Scotland said they had been advised that the issue was only affecting landlines, but confirmed 999 calls were being impacted.

“BT has advised us of problems affecting some telephone services in the North Fife area, and are working to resolve the issue.

“At this time, the outage only affects landlines, however it does include the 999 service,” a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Anyone requiring emergency services should use a mobile phone. Officers will continue to patrol the local areas and we will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “Following a suspected hardware fault within the Perth exchange early this morning, some phone services in Perth and the surrounding areas were unable to make and receive calls.

“Engineers worked quickly, and services were fully restored by 11am. Broadband and mobile phones were not affected. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”