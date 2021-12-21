Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: New Year’s Day dip set to go ahead in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
December 21 2021, 11.08am
Kirkcaldy Loony Dook
Fifers will brave the cold water to raise money for charity.

Fifers are set to brave a dip in the Forth on New Year’s Day, with organisers confirming the annual Loony Dook will go ahead in Kirkcaldy.

The event on January 1 is organised in aid of charity, with locals encouraged to get sponsorship for their New Year’s Day swim.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club was forced to cancel the event last year due to coronavirus, but organisers have said unless another lockdown is announced they plan to go ahead.

The annual Dook has taken place in Kirkcaldy for over 10 years and regularly attracts hundreds of brave swimmers.

The event has run for 10 years.

Jimmy Bonner from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club said he is keen to see the event return to Fife after it was forced to cancel due to coronavirus.

It is being held in aid of the club as well as SANDS – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

Money raised will go towards SANDS as well as Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, which uses the funds to support youth rugby.

Those taking part will meet on the beach behind the Basin car park on Kirkcaldy Esplanade at noon on January 1.

“The theme this year is Disney if people want to dress up, they don’t have to though,” Jimmy said.

“After 10 years it is getting difficult to come up with new ideas for a theme.”

Money will be raised for SANDS and Kirkcaldy Rugby Club

Jimmy explained how important funds raised will be, saying: “Kirkcaldy Rugby Club is a registered charity and we were shut for 18 months, that was very hard for us.

“Unless there is a full lockdown we’ll go ahead. If that changes we’ll make an announcement.”

It comes after the annual Loony Dook in Kinghorn was cancelled for a further year due to rising coronavirus cases linked to the Omicron variant.

The Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat station which organises the event said they had made the decision not to go ahead due to Covid concerns and tidal conditions.

Unless a lockdown is announced, organisers intend to go ahead

“This is due to a number of factors, including rapidly increasing Covid infections and tidal conditions leaving very little dry beach to allow social distancing,” they said.

“Our overriding aim is to keep our volunteer crew safe and continue to provide 24/7 emergency cover for the Forth.

“We’d like to thank all of our followers for your support over the past year and we wish you all a happy and healthy festive period.”

Those wishing to take part in the Kirkcaldy Loony Dook can contact Jimmy Bonner to arrange a sponsor form by emailing jimmyb69@hotmail.co.uk

Kinghorn New Year’s Day loony dook cancelled amid Omicron surge

