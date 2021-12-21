Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: New Year’s Day dip set to go ahead in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fifers are set to brave a dip in the Forth on New Year’s Day, with organisers confirming the annual Loony Dook will go ahead in Kirkcaldy.

The event on January 1 is organised in aid of charity, with locals encouraged to get sponsorship for their New Year’s Day swim.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club was forced to cancel the event last year due to coronavirus, but organisers have said unless another lockdown is announced they plan to go ahead.

The annual Dook has taken place in Kirkcaldy for over 10 years and regularly attracts hundreds of brave swimmers.

Jimmy Bonner from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club said he is keen to see the event return to Fife after it was forced to cancel due to coronavirus.

It is being held in aid of the club as well as SANDS – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

Those taking part will meet on the beach behind the Basin car park on Kirkcaldy Esplanade at noon on January 1.

“The theme this year is Disney if people want to dress up, they don’t have to though,” Jimmy said.

“After 10 years it is getting difficult to come up with new ideas for a theme.”

Jimmy explained how important funds raised will be, saying: “Kirkcaldy Rugby Club is a registered charity and we were shut for 18 months, that was very hard for us.

“Unless there is a full lockdown we’ll go ahead. If that changes we’ll make an announcement.”

It comes after the annual Loony Dook in Kinghorn was cancelled for a further year due to rising coronavirus cases linked to the Omicron variant.

The Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat station which organises the event said they had made the decision not to go ahead due to Covid concerns and tidal conditions.

“This is due to a number of factors, including rapidly increasing Covid infections and tidal conditions leaving very little dry beach to allow social distancing,” they said.

“Our overriding aim is to keep our volunteer crew safe and continue to provide 24/7 emergency cover for the Forth.

“We’d like to thank all of our followers for your support over the past year and we wish you all a happy and healthy festive period.”

Those wishing to take part in the Kirkcaldy Loony Dook can contact Jimmy Bonner to arrange a sponsor form by emailing jimmyb69@hotmail.co.uk