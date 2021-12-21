Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M90: Overnight closures for rail bridge repairs

By James Simpson
December 21 2021, 1.31pm
BEAR Scotland are advising motorists to expect disruption.
Overnight closures will be in place on the M90 in Fife for rail bridge repair works.

The M90 northbound carriageways will be closed from the M9 junction 1A Kirkilston to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry from 8pm on tonight [Tuesday] and Wednesday

Bear Scotland said the closures will allow for defective expansion joints to be repaired on the Humbie Rail Bridge.

Diversions

Motorists making the commute overnight on the M9 northbound will be directed to exit at junction 3 Burghmuir continue, via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry.

Vehicles on the M9 southbound will be directed to turn at M9 junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

The road diversions are expected to be in place until 5am on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland advised there would be similar disruption on Wednesday evening for those traveling on the M90 southbound.

Traffic will be directed to follow the A90 from M90 Junction 1A Queensferry to Maybury Junction.

Motorists will be directed south on Maybury Road to join the A8 Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s bridges manager for South East Scotland advised motorists to plan ahead.

‘Allow extra time’

He said: ““It is essential to close carriageways on the M90 on these nights to allow safe access for our operatives to repair expansion joints on Humbie Rail Bridge.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to travel on the nights of 21 and 22 December should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience.”

