M90: Overnight closures for rail bridge repairs

Overnight closures will be in place on the M90 in Fife for rail bridge repair works.

The M90 northbound carriageways will be closed from the M9 junction 1A Kirkilston to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry from 8pm on tonight [Tuesday] and Wednesday

Bear Scotland said the closures will allow for defective expansion joints to be repaired on the Humbie Rail Bridge.

Diversions

Motorists making the commute overnight on the M9 northbound will be directed to exit at junction 3 Burghmuir continue, via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry.

Vehicles on the M9 southbound will be directed to turn at M9 junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

The road diversions are expected to be in place until 5am on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland advised there would be similar disruption on Wednesday evening for those traveling on the M90 southbound.

Traffic will be directed to follow the A90 from M90 Junction 1A Queensferry to Maybury Junction.

Motorists will be directed south on Maybury Road to join the A8 Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s bridges manager for South East Scotland advised motorists to plan ahead.

‘Allow extra time’

He said: ““It is essential to close carriageways on the M90 on these nights to allow safe access for our operatives to repair expansion joints on Humbie Rail Bridge.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to travel on the nights of 21 and 22 December should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience.”