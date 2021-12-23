Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Santa gets on his electric bike to deliver green Christmas presents in St Andrews

By Claire Warrender
December 23 2021, 7.15am Updated: December 23 2021, 9.14am
Santa in St Andrews
Santa in St Andrews got on his bike to give people a green Christmas.

Father Christmas turned green as he took to an electric bike to deliver Secret Santa gifts across St Andrews.

And he continued the environmentally-friendly theme by only delivering second-hand items donated by the community.

The unusual initiative was the brainchild of St Andrews University’s Transition group, which saw students, staff and the public choosing presents for one another.

Santa, aka Sam Woolhead, with Dylan Woolhead from St Andrews.

All were then delivered free of charge by university staff dressed as Santa.

The gifts were made up of things donated by people throughout the year to StAndReuse, a project that has seen more than 40 tonnes of discarded clothes and household goods distributed in St Andrews since 2009.

Transition held its first Secret Santa in St Andrews last year.

And it was such a success that staff decided to repeat it for 2021.

Secret Santa means a greener Christmas

People had to sign up via the StAndResue Facebook page and share three things about themselves to help their Secret Santa choose the right gift.

And participants then dropped by the store in University Hall to sift through the discarded items.

Project co-ordinator Sam Woolhead said: “As much as possible we wanted people to embrace their creativity and make a gift from the madness of second-hand goodies donated to us by people decluttering or getting ready to leave town.

“A challenge, game and reward all at the same time – reusing second-hand to bring about gifts of a greener Christmas.”

While Secret Santa in St Andrews is only for Christmas, StAndReduse is run all year round.

And each year it collects up to six tonnes of donated goods.

These are then rehomed through pop-up giveaway events and weekly drop-in sessions.

Meanwhile, it gives home starter pack to charities such as Fife Gingerbread.

Sam added: “Except for our clothing swap and sales event, everything we give away is entirely for free.

“The pandemic has really challenged our way of working but also forced us to be creative and explore new ways of reaching out to people.

“Our version of Secret Santa emerged so we could continue rehoming items and also put a smile on people’s faces.”

