VIDEO: Firefighters tackle ‘huge’ garage fire in Buckhaven

Firefighters have been called to tackle a large blaze in Fife town Buckhaven.

Fire services were called to reports of a fire at a vehicle garage on Bow Street at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers are currently assisting SFRS at the scene and have closed off a number of roads in the area.

One bystander said: “There’s a lot of fire engines and police here.

“Wellesley Road has been shut by police.

“It’s a huge fire — there’s been a few bangs and there is thick black smoke coming from it.

“There’s lots of people watching in the street. It’s really close to businesses and other properties, including Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital.”

‘Crews remain on the scene’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of specialist resources to the scene at the town’s Bow Street.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met by a well developed fire which had taken hold of a large fuel container.

“The fire had also spread to a nearby outbuilding.

“Crews remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Police confirm no injuries

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.05 pm on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, police and fire service attended a report of a fire at Bow Street Garage, Buckhaven.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and a number of roads in the area have been closed with traffic diversions put in place.

“There are no reports of anyone injured.”

Bus routes disrupted

Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted to let passengers know that there have been delays and diversions to services X60,9,9A,49,7 due to road closures caused by the fire.

services X60,9,9A,49,7 , are going to be diverted in Buckhaven, Methil, due to a Police Road closuer, Randolph weymss hospital to Sandwell St, there will will be 2 bus stops missed on Wellsley Rd, in both directions,

Apologies for any inconvenience caused — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) December 21, 2021

The bus firm also tweeted to say that they are unable to reach Buckhaven College Street during this time and that Muiredge will be the next possible stop for affected passengers.