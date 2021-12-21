Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Firefighters tackle ‘huge’ garage fire in Buckhaven

By Amie Flett
December 21 2021, 6.09pm Updated: December 21 2021, 7.15pm

Firefighters have been called to tackle a large blaze in Fife town Buckhaven.

Fire services were called to reports of a fire at a vehicle garage on Bow Street at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers are currently assisting SFRS at the scene and have closed off a number of roads in the area.

Garage on fire in Buckhaven.

One bystander said: “There’s a lot of fire engines and police here.

“Wellesley Road has been shut by police.

“It’s a huge fire — there’s been a few bangs and there is thick black smoke coming from it.

“There’s lots of people watching in the street. It’s really close to businesses and other properties, including Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital.”

‘Crews remain on the scene’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of specialist resources to the scene at the town’s Bow Street.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met by a well developed fire which had taken hold of a large fuel container.

“The fire had also spread to a nearby outbuilding.

“Crews remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Police confirm no injuries

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.05 pm on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, police and fire service attended a report of a fire at Bow Street Garage, Buckhaven.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and a number of roads in the area have been closed with traffic diversions put in place.

“There are no reports of anyone injured.”

Bus routes disrupted

Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted to let passengers know that there have been delays and diversions to services X60,9,9A,49,7 due to road closures caused by the fire.

The bus firm also tweeted to say that they are unable to reach Buckhaven College Street during this time and that Muiredge will be the next possible stop for affected passengers.

