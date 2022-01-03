Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife College campuses in major £1.3m upgrade

By Neil Henderson
January 3 2022, 6.00am
Around £1.3m worth of refurbishment and improvements will greet students returning to Fife College’s five campuses in the new year.

With preparatory works already underway on the new £100m Dunfermline Learning Campus, upgrades will be completed over the coming months at all current sites in time for the students returning to classes.

New study spaces will be introduced at Glenrothes along with a major upgrade to the library space.

Improvements to five campuses

In addition, classrooms will be refurbished and benches installed in outdoor spaces.

At the current Dunfermline campus a polytunnel growing area has also been constructed while new seating will also be introduced.

Some facilities at the college’s Levenmouth campus have already been completed.

Meanwhile at Kirkcaldy Campus, work has finished on modernising the front entrance area with new windows and fascia boards.

Several classrooms have also been refurbished, and work on the new student-designed restaurant is due to complete in the coming weeks.

At the college’s Rosyth site, several rooms have been decorated while an upgrade to facilities at Levenmouth has also been completed.

£1.3m investment

Susan Dunsmuir, chief financial officer at Fife College, said: “The work is being carried out as part of an ongoing improvement programme.

“With plans moving at pace for the new Dunfermline campus, as well as major works at Glenrothes in the pipeline, we were keen to use the past few months to make significant improvements to all our campuses.

The new Fife College campus will be situated in the eastern expansion area of Dunfermline.

“Sustainability was at the heart of the work carried out, while we also took coronavirus guidance into consideration, which led to improvements to our outdoor spaces.

New work spaces

“We hope our new students and those students and staff returning enjoy these fantastic new spaces.”

Tam Cunningham, estates manager at Fife College, added: “The team have been working flat out over the past months to provide students with a modern and inspirational place to study.

“It’s great to see students, and staff, returning and start to benefit from the new facilities.

