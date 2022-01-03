Fife College campuses in major £1.3m upgrade

An error occurred. Please try again.

Around £1.3m worth of refurbishment and improvements will greet students returning to Fife College’s five campuses in the new year.

With preparatory works already underway on the new £100m Dunfermline Learning Campus, upgrades will be completed over the coming months at all current sites in time for the students returning to classes.

New study spaces will be introduced at Glenrothes along with a major upgrade to the library space.

Improvements to five campuses

In addition, classrooms will be refurbished and benches installed in outdoor spaces.

At the current Dunfermline campus a polytunnel growing area has also been constructed while new seating will also be introduced.

Meanwhile at Kirkcaldy Campus, work has finished on modernising the front entrance area with new windows and fascia boards.

Several classrooms have also been refurbished, and work on the new student-designed restaurant is due to complete in the coming weeks.

At the college’s Rosyth site, several rooms have been decorated while an upgrade to facilities at Levenmouth has also been completed.

£1.3m investment

Susan Dunsmuir, chief financial officer at Fife College, said: “The work is being carried out as part of an ongoing improvement programme.

“With plans moving at pace for the new Dunfermline campus, as well as major works at Glenrothes in the pipeline, we were keen to use the past few months to make significant improvements to all our campuses.

“Sustainability was at the heart of the work carried out, while we also took coronavirus guidance into consideration, which led to improvements to our outdoor spaces.

New work spaces

“We hope our new students and those students and staff returning enjoy these fantastic new spaces.”

Tam Cunningham, estates manager at Fife College, added: “The team have been working flat out over the past months to provide students with a modern and inspirational place to study.

“It’s great to see students, and staff, returning and start to benefit from the new facilities.