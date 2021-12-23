Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Cupar cancer pupil picks TCCL raffle prize winner for luxurious Fisher & Donaldson hamper

By Michael Alexander
December 23 2021, 11.00am
Ewan Kerr, Chloe Milne and Gaye Steel draw TCCL raffle ticket
Ewan Kerr, Chloe Milne and Gaye Steel draw TCCL raffle ticket

Cupar school pupil Ethan Kerr was given a very special role when he was asked to pick the winner of Fisher & Donaldson’s luxury hamper competition.

The eight-year-old, who has just finished treatment for leukaemia, was invited to the town’s Ceres Road bakery to pick the lucky ticket from a raffle held in aid of local children’s cancer charity, Tayside & North East Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL).

TCCL, which runs a holiday home in St Andrews offering free breaks for families affected by childhood cancer, has been well supported by Fisher & Donaldson with shops across North East Fife raising more than £800 from the sale of TCCL Christmas cards as well as raffle tickets.

TCCL representative Gaye Steel pictured with Chloe Milne of Fisher & Donaldson. Cupar, with TCCL Christmas cards

Thanking Chloe Milne of Fisher & Donaldson, TCCL Lodge trustee Gaye Steel, said: “We are so grateful to all the staff in the shops for helping to sell our cards and raffle tickets and to their customers who have supported us by buying them.

“Every penny helps us continue to run the house and make sure families going though the cancer journey can enjoy time together at the lodge and create very special memories.”

Ethan, who has stayed at the lodge with his family, said he was very pleased to get to pick the winning ticket which was bought by Viv Collie of Cupar.

Helping families

TCCL, which has been supporting families across Fife, Tayside and wider Scotland for over 25 years, marked the re-opening of its holiday lodge in St Andrews on Friday June 4, with the launch of the new ‘Friends of TCCL’ scheme.

Elliot and Aaron Berghuis of Cupar re-open TCCL Lodge in St Andrews after Covid closure

TCCL has welcomed hundreds of families to its luxury lodge in the Fife seaside town since opening its doors in 2015.

Between October 2015 and October 2020, 139 families from across Scotland have had a week long holiday. An additional 25 families have had a short break.

However, the Covid pandemic meant the lodge had to temporarily close last year.

This meant a further 23 respite breaks has to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

However, two families were offered crisis breaks due to extenuating circumstances in lockdown.

Tayside and NE Fife children’s cancer charity TCCL on the ball as it celebrates its 25th anniversary

