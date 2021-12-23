Cupar cancer pupil picks TCCL raffle prize winner for luxurious Fisher & Donaldson hamper

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cupar school pupil Ethan Kerr was given a very special role when he was asked to pick the winner of Fisher & Donaldson’s luxury hamper competition.

The eight-year-old, who has just finished treatment for leukaemia, was invited to the town’s Ceres Road bakery to pick the lucky ticket from a raffle held in aid of local children’s cancer charity, Tayside & North East Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL).

TCCL, which runs a holiday home in St Andrews offering free breaks for families affected by childhood cancer, has been well supported by Fisher & Donaldson with shops across North East Fife raising more than £800 from the sale of TCCL Christmas cards as well as raffle tickets.

Thanking Chloe Milne of Fisher & Donaldson, TCCL Lodge trustee Gaye Steel, said: “We are so grateful to all the staff in the shops for helping to sell our cards and raffle tickets and to their customers who have supported us by buying them.

“Every penny helps us continue to run the house and make sure families going though the cancer journey can enjoy time together at the lodge and create very special memories.”

Ethan, who has stayed at the lodge with his family, said he was very pleased to get to pick the winning ticket which was bought by Viv Collie of Cupar.

Helping families

TCCL, which has been supporting families across Fife, Tayside and wider Scotland for over 25 years, marked the re-opening of its holiday lodge in St Andrews on Friday June 4, with the launch of the new ‘Friends of TCCL’ scheme.

TCCL has welcomed hundreds of families to its luxury lodge in the Fife seaside town since opening its doors in 2015.

Between October 2015 and October 2020, 139 families from across Scotland have had a week long holiday. An additional 25 families have had a short break.

However, the Covid pandemic meant the lodge had to temporarily close last year.

This meant a further 23 respite breaks has to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

However, two families were offered crisis breaks due to extenuating circumstances in lockdown.