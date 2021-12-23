Emergency services scrambled after car overturns on Fife country road

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services have been scrambled after a car overturned on a country road close to Inverkeithing.

The crash occurred on the B981 route between Inverkeithing and Duloch shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

A vehicle has overturned on to its roof and is currently blocking one lane.

Two police vehicles are currently at the scene with restricted access for motorists and officers directing motorists passed.

Paramedics and a fire appliance are also at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: ” At around 2pm on Thursday, December 23, officers received a report of a one-car road crash on the B981 Aberdour Road.

“There were no serious injuries reported and recovery was arranged.”