Alistair Blyth: Fresh appeal for Fife man missing since Christmas 33 years ago

By Amie Flett
December 24 2021, 12.11pm Updated: December 24 2021, 3.02pm
Courier newspaper clippings from 1989 of search appeals for missing Dunfermline man who disappeared in 1988.
Courier newspaper clippings from 1989 of search appeals for missing Dunfermline man who disappeared in 1988.

Police have confirmed the case of missing Dunfermline man Alistair Blyth remains open, 33 years after he vanished.

Alistair Blyth was reported missing when he was in his early 20s on December 23 1988.

He was last seen leaving the City Hotel, Bridge Street, at about 10.30pm, after a work night out with the Scottish Ambulance Service in Dunfermline, and has never been spotted again.

Despite an investigation to find Alistair, who would now be in his 50s, police have been unable to trace him and is still missing to this day.

Parents died without answers

Alistair’s aunt, Moira Brady, issued a fresh appeal on social media in an effort to find some answers about her nephew’s disappearance.

In the post she said both Alistair’s parents died never knowing what happened to their son.

In the appeal she wrote: “Thirty-three years ago my nephew Alistair Blyth went to a Christmas night out with fellow ambulance drivers and just disappeared.

“The night out was in the City Hotel in Dunfermline, I don’t believe people can just disappear without someone knowing something.

“Both his parents have died, never knowing what happened to their son.

“Is there anyone who can speak now who was too frightened to speak up, then please help.”

Initial police appeal in 1989

The Courier issued a number of appeals in 1989 to help trace the missing Dunfermline man.

Almost a month after his disappearance, an article said: “The police say despite extensive inquiries there is no new information to indicate whether or not Alistair is safe and ‘real concern’ is now being expressed.”

In the appeals, Alistair is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with dark brown hair in a side parting.

Courier newspaper clipping from January 25 1989 of police appeal for missing Alistair Blyth.

He is said to have blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue trousers, a grey and black striped shirt, black shoes and zip-up jacket with green horizontal stripes.

Officers have confirmed that this description is still accurate.

Police still searching for answers

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Alistair Blyth was reported missing to police in December 1988.

“A thorough investigation was carried out to trace him but unfortunately he has not been found.

“He is still a long-term missing person with Police Scotland and we would encourage anyone with information about his disappearance contact police via 101.”

