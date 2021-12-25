Firefighters tackle Fife chip shop blaze

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters from across Fife tackled a chip shop blaze in Bonnygate, Cupar, on Friday night.

The fire broke out in a fryer in the kitchen of Libos Chip Shop at around 6.15pm on Christmas Eve.

Three appliances from Cupar, Newburgh and Glenrothes attended.

The fire was brought under control just after 6.50pm.

No casualties reported

The extent of the damage is not known but there were no casualties.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports of a fire in Libos Chip Shop in Bonnygate.

“The building is mid terrace with three storeys.”

The spokeswoman said it appeared the building was evacuated before fire fighters arrived.

She said: “We sent three appliances and fire fighters were able to contain the fire by 6.50pm.

“They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and a fan was used to disperse the smoke.”

She added: “Firefighters remained on scene to clear the debris and make the location safe.”