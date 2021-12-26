Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Meet the babies born in Tayside and Fife on Christmas Day

By Alasdair Clark
December 26 2021, 11.42am Updated: December 27 2021, 9.19am
Christmas babies
Rebecca and Lois welcomed their newborns on Christmas Day 2021

Two special deliveries were made at Arbroath Maternity Unit and the Victoria Hospital in Fife on Christmas Day.

Lois McDonald gave birth to Nolan James Mawhinney McDonald at the maternity unit in Arbroath shortly before 6pm.

NHS Tayside congratulated Lois on the new arrival, with baby Nolan the first baby to arrive in Tayside on Christmas Day.

Others also sent their best wishes, saying Nolan would be “best Christmas present ever” for his mum.

Lois McDonald gave birth to Nolan just before 6pm on Christmas Day

“There was an extra special Christmas delivery at Arbroath Maternity Unit yesterday for Lois McDonald.

“Lois welcomed Nolan James Mawhinney McDonald at 5:47pm on Christmas Day.

“Congratulations on your new arrival from all of us at NHS Tayside,” a spokesperson said.

And in Fife, proud parents Rebecca and Ryan Mottershead welcomed their newborn just in time to ensure she would have a Christmas birthday.

Rebecca Mottershead and baby Amelia at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

Rebecca, from Oakley, gave birth to baby Amelia, who weighed 6lb 13oz, at 9:48pm at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife confirmed the arrival, understood to have been the only hospital birth in the Kingdom on Christmas Day.

The country’s first Christmas baby was Sophia Helena Coull, who was born just one minute past midnight on December 25.

Christmas babies born elsewhere in Scotland

Baby Sophia, who entered the world weighing 7lb 2oz, was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital to proud parents Lenka and Russell, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire.
Oliver Fox was soon after.

At 12.45am he was delivered at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, to Emma Geary and partner Ben Fox, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

Welcoming her son into the world, 20-year-old Ms Geary, from Alexandria, said: “We are over the moon to have our wee Christmas present.

Baby born on Christmas Day is ‘perfect present’ for proud parents

“He is perfect and the best present we could have asked for. We honestly can’t wait to see who he becomes.”

At the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in Larbet, so far they have delivered four Christmas babies.

Sonnie Findlater was welcomed into the world, weighing 9lbs 1oz, at 1.52am, to parents William and Jennifer and three-year-old sister April-Kay, of Stirling.

And at 7.22am midwives at the hospital welcomed Kol Jenkins, weighing 8lbs and 3oz.

Christmas with the triplets: Monifieth parents celebrate with their boys after heart-breaking loss

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier