Meet the babies born in Tayside and Fife on Christmas Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two special deliveries were made at Arbroath Maternity Unit and the Victoria Hospital in Fife on Christmas Day.

Lois McDonald gave birth to Nolan James Mawhinney McDonald at the maternity unit in Arbroath shortly before 6pm.

NHS Tayside congratulated Lois on the new arrival, with baby Nolan the first baby to arrive in Tayside on Christmas Day.

Others also sent their best wishes, saying Nolan would be “best Christmas present ever” for his mum.

“There was an extra special Christmas delivery at Arbroath Maternity Unit yesterday for Lois McDonald.

“Lois welcomed Nolan James Mawhinney McDonald at 5:47pm on Christmas Day.

“Congratulations on your new arrival from all of us at NHS Tayside,” a spokesperson said.

And in Fife, proud parents Rebecca and Ryan Mottershead welcomed their newborn just in time to ensure she would have a Christmas birthday.

Rebecca, from Oakley, gave birth to baby Amelia, who weighed 6lb 13oz, at 9:48pm at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife confirmed the arrival, understood to have been the only hospital birth in the Kingdom on Christmas Day.

The country’s first Christmas baby was Sophia Helena Coull, who was born just one minute past midnight on December 25.

Christmas babies born elsewhere in Scotland

Baby Sophia, who entered the world weighing 7lb 2oz, was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital to proud parents Lenka and Russell, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire.

Oliver Fox was soon after.

At 12.45am he was delivered at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, to Emma Geary and partner Ben Fox, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

Welcoming her son into the world, 20-year-old Ms Geary, from Alexandria, said: “We are over the moon to have our wee Christmas present.

Baby born on Christmas Day is ‘perfect present’ for proud parents

“He is perfect and the best present we could have asked for. We honestly can’t wait to see who he becomes.”

At the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in Larbet, so far they have delivered four Christmas babies.

Sonnie Findlater was welcomed into the world, weighing 9lbs 1oz, at 1.52am, to parents William and Jennifer and three-year-old sister April-Kay, of Stirling.

And at 7.22am midwives at the hospital welcomed Kol Jenkins, weighing 8lbs and 3oz.