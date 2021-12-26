Fife man tackles loneliness with Christmas Day stroll on Falkland Hill

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man worried about others who might have been alone on Christmas Day has won plaudits after he organised a group walk on Falkland Hill.

Ross Cunningham sent a message out earlier this week inviting anyone to join him on his Christmas Day stroll.

But Ross was taken aback after his kind offer went viral, attracting thousands of likes and shares on social media from well-wishers thanking him for is kindness.

A keen hillwalker, Ross runs a blog that promotes the mental health benefits people can enjoy from the activity.

He said that he wanted to reach out to people who might be struggling or feeling lonely at Christmas.

Kind gesture wins plaudits

“Five people came along, it was quite cold but it was a nice wee walk,” Ross told The Courier.

Ross explained he was inspired by a friend in England who had organised a walk several years ago for people who were alone or struggling with their mental health.

“It was really just a couple of days before Christmas I thought i’d put the message out there.

“I was expecting the response I got. When I pressed tweet I wasn’t sure people would notice.

“But I thought there might be a few people alone at Christmas, especially because of Covid if they were trying to get abroad to see family,” he said.

Being out on the hills is not just about the physical or mental health benefits of walking, it can be a social thing too Ross Cunningham

Ross said that as well as people who might be having a hard time, he organised the walk for people who just wanted to get together with others on Christmas Day.

“At Christmas, it’s nice to be around other people. It was great to have a chat with the different people.

“All five people I hadn’t met before, so it was great to hear about them and what they do in life and speak about the hills with them, which is obviously a passion of mine,” Ross added.

“When I got into hillwalking initially I went along on some group walks where I met people for the first time.

“Being out on the hills is not just about the physical or mental health benefits of walking, it can be a real social thing too.

“You are sharing a special experience with people, and its a nice moment to share. It’s a great way of bringing people together,” he said.

🎅🏻 No one should be alone on Christmas Day so if you’re in the Fife area on the 25th you’re welcome to join me on a socially distanced walk up Falkland Hill. Will be starting from the East Lomond Mast Car Park for 9am. It takes about 20 mins to ascend so will be back down by 10. — Ross Cunningham (@RCunningham_MMM) December 22, 2021

Ross also pointed out that help was out there this Christmas for those who might be feeling low.

“It’s important for people to know that there are others out there to help them if they are a bit low at Christmas time, it’s natural.

“There is charities like Samaritans which are open 24/7,” Ross added.

His message was echoed by Kevin Stewart, the Scottish Government’s mental wellbeing minister.

Mr Stewart said there was help and support for people feeling low and anxious, and said anyone feeling down should reach out to Breathing Space, the Samaritans, or the NHS 24 Mental Health Hub on 111.

Scots urged to check on those they know will be alone

“It is vital we all look after ourselves, and each other, at this time of year.

“Not everybody finds the festive season full of fun.

“And not everyone has a family around them, and can find themselves on their own at Christmas and New Year,” the government minister said.

“I am also asking if you know of somebody who will be on their own over the festive period to check in on them.

“Often that one act can make a huge difference to a person’s mental wellbeing.”

The Samaritans provides non-judgemental emotional support, 24 hours a day. You can contact them free by calling 116 123 or by email on jo@samaritans.org.