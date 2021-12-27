Overnight resurfacing work to begin on road linking Fife and Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A section of the A92 linking Fife with Dundee is set to benefit from £150,000 worth of resurfacing improvements.

The overnight improvement work is set to commence next month on a section of A92 carriageway near Rathillet in north Fife.

Work will begin on Sunday, January 9 and run for five nights.

All resurfacing work will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am with the improvements expected to be completed by 6.30am on January 14.

A92 delays expected

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as temporary traffic signals and a 10mph convoy system will be in operation during working hours.

However all traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

In addition, access to local properties will be maintained throughout the works.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £150,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve arranged for the convoy system to be in place over overnight to limit the impact felt by road users.

“However our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”