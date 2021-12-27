Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

Overnight resurfacing work to begin on road linking Fife and Dundee

By Neil Henderson
December 27 2021, 11.32am Updated: December 27 2021, 5.12pm
Motorists are being warned to expected delays during five nights of resurfacing works on the A92 in Fife begin in January.
A section of the A92 linking Fife with Dundee is set to benefit from £150,000 worth of resurfacing improvements.

The overnight improvement work is set to commence next month on a section of A92 carriageway near Rathillet in north Fife.

Work will begin on Sunday, January 9 and run for five nights.

All resurfacing work will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am with the improvements expected to be completed by 6.30am on January 14.

A92 delays expected

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as temporary traffic signals and a 10mph convoy system will be in operation during working hours.

However all traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

In addition, access to local properties will be maintained throughout the works.

a92 crash kilmany rathillet
A section of the A92 in north Fife will be upgraded.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £150,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve arranged for the convoy system to be in place over overnight to limit the impact felt by road users.

“However our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

