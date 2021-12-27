Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

National Elf Service: Santa spotted in Fife Covid vaccine clinic helping with jab effort

By Alasdair Clark
December 27 2021, 10.51am Updated: December 27 2021, 10.51am
Santa David Smyth who is returning to help the Covid vaccine effort in Fife
Retired nurse David Smyth is returning to the NHS

After a busy Christmas, Santa has been spotted in a Fife Covid vaccine clinic helping with the effort to get Scots “boosted by the bells”.

Rather than returning to the North Pole for a well-earned rest, NHS Fife said Saint Nick joined their vaccine team to help get people in the Kingdom boosted.

Retired nurse David Smyth, who was until recently the resident Santa at Dobbies Garden Centre in Dunfermline, has come back to the frontline to help his former colleagues.

David retired earlier in 2021 after a 35-year career in the NHS as a paediatric nurse, which included achieving a MSc Advanced Clinical Practitioner degree.

After joining NHS Fife in 2011, David became a member of the children’s community team, providing care to children and families with complex and palliative care needs.

David is hanging up his Santa suit for an NHS uniform

He spent December sprinkling some festive magic in Dunfermline by allowing children to meet Santa but now wants to return to the NHS to help with the huge coronavirus vaccination effort currently underway.

“It’s been really good fun providing a bit of festive magic to the kids of Fife but sadly Santa is only for Christmas,” David said.

He added: “With all that’s going on, the next step for me has been to enlist again with NHS Fife and start helping with Covid vaccinations early next year.

“So, it’ll be a full circle from health service to elf service and back again.”

The health board opened up some 80,000 vaccination appointments between December 17 and the first week of January, helping to meet the aim across Scotland to vaccinate over 80% of over 18s by Hogmanay.

Elf service to health service

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said about 72% of adults in Scotland had received their booster shot before Christmas Eve.

Speaking on the BBC Breakfast programme, Prof Leitch said appointments were booked to get the country up to 80%.

“What we need now is that final push to get people to come to fill those appointments,” he said, adding: “That honestly is the best present you could give to any of your relatives, to get yourself protected so that you then protect others.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier