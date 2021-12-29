Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New depot proposal for hallowed St Andrews Cathedral site

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
December 29 2021, 4.50pm
A new depot is proposed for the historic St Andrews Cathedral site.
A new staff depot could be created in the hallowed grounds of the historic St Andrews Cathedral.

Historic Environment Scotland has applied for conservation area consent to pull down the existing depot at the site and replace it with a more modern modular building suitable for the requirements of the current workforce.

Up to seven monument conservation unit staff, masons, joiners, painters and labourers currently work from the depot, alongside two visitor operations staff.

New depot proposal

The busy facility serves not only five monuments within St Andrews itself – St Andrews Castle and Cathedral, the West Port, St Mary’s Kirkheugh and Blackfriars Chapel – but also three monuments outwith the town, namely Abernethy Round Tower, Scotstarvit Tower and Balvaird Castle.

The proposed new facility will replace the outdated current depot on the Cathedral site.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) say the work to provide replacement facilities will be carried out sensitively and that there should be no need for any excavation on site.

“As an ecclesiastical site of long use, there is always the possibility of unrecorded archaeology being affected by works,” a spokesperson noted.

“However, the nature of our current understanding supports the position that the present works are unlikely to affect archaeological deposits.

“It is however recommended that care should be taken to distribute the weight of the temporary facilities as much as possible to reduce the impact of compression on artefacts and soil stratigraphy.”

Existing building to be demolished

While the existing depot is demolished and work on the new building is carried out, temporary facilities will be put in place for the “minimum amount of time possible”.

“There is likely to be some impact on the setting of the monument,” the HES spokesperson added.

“The present facilities are largely screened by planting, but the temporary facilities will not have this benefit.

“However, they will not impede key views to or from the monument, nor will they limit views between key features of the site.

“This, combined with their temporary nature, will ensure any impact on setting is limited”.

St Andrews Cathedral was Scotland’s largest and most impressive medieval church and the primacy of the Christian faith in the country.

Scotland’s largest medieval church

The Cathedral mostly dates from the mid-12th Century, however there is evidence of early Christian use from the 8th Century, for Pictish and Culdee worship, when relics of St Andrew were brought to the site.

St Rule’s Tower, within the precinct, is an earlier church building pre-dating the cathedral by half a century and the remains of St Mary’s on the Rock, an earlier Culdee Church, sit just outside the cathedral precinct walls at the east.

The Cathedral has been heavily damaged both by historic storms and the Scottish Wars of Independence and was abandoned following the Protestant Reformation.

It now stands mostly ruinous with only St Rule’s Tower, the gables of the West Front and Chancel, the south wall of the Nave and the east wall of the Cloisters remaining at height.

