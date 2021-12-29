Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Flooded Cowdenbeath road shut again as locals call for action

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 29 2021, 2.33pm Updated: December 29 2021, 2.55pm
Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath is shut.
Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath is shut.

A road in Cowdenbeath has been closed again after being hit by flooding.

Foulford Road is shut after torrential rain fell on the region on Wednesday.

The street is a notorious flooding blackspot, with one councillor making several calls for the issue to be tackled in recent months.

Addressing the latest closure, Councillor Darren Watt said: “I’m saddened to hear local residents have once again been affected by flooding on Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath.

A car in the flood water on Foulford Road.

“Unusually, this has occurred during the day, which will have a wider impact on local traffic as this is a main route many people use to access the recycling centre, retail park and the town centre.

“I understand Fife Council have been doing investigatory work in recent weeks and local councillors should receive an update in mid-January, however, this will offer very little comfort and assurance to those affected.

“This has been going on for far too long and nothing less than immediate remedial works will suffice.”

A local tries to negotiate the flooding.

Locals have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

One wrote: “Renaming this street to Foulford Moat! More boats than cars that can pass down there over the past few months.”

Another said: “This is getting ridiculous. Something needs to be done.”

Bill Liddle, service manager for Fife Council, said: “We are aware of some localised flooding in Cowdenbeath and other locations today which we are currently dealing with.

“There have been issues in this area before and we will be continuing with investigation work to find a solution and will be updating elected members in due course.”

Forthill Road in Broughty Ferry.

Elsewhere, there was a build-up of water on Forthill Road in Broughty Ferry after torrential rain hit Dundee.

Drivers were also warned of flooding on the A85 near Crieff on Wednesday afternoon.

And strong winds led to the Forth Road Bridge being closed to double-decker buses.

New Year weather forecast: Parts of Tayside and Fife to reach 13°C

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier