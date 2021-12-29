Flooded Cowdenbeath road shut again as locals call for action

An error occurred. Please try again.

A road in Cowdenbeath has been closed again after being hit by flooding.

Foulford Road is shut after torrential rain fell on the region on Wednesday.

The street is a notorious flooding blackspot, with one councillor making several calls for the issue to be tackled in recent months.

Addressing the latest closure, Councillor Darren Watt said: “I’m saddened to hear local residents have once again been affected by flooding on Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath.

“Unusually, this has occurred during the day, which will have a wider impact on local traffic as this is a main route many people use to access the recycling centre, retail park and the town centre.

“I understand Fife Council have been doing investigatory work in recent weeks and local councillors should receive an update in mid-January, however, this will offer very little comfort and assurance to those affected.

“This has been going on for far too long and nothing less than immediate remedial works will suffice.”

Locals have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

One wrote: “Renaming this street to Foulford Moat! More boats than cars that can pass down there over the past few months.”

Another said: “This is getting ridiculous. Something needs to be done.”

Bill Liddle, service manager for Fife Council, said: “We are aware of some localised flooding in Cowdenbeath and other locations today which we are currently dealing with.

“There have been issues in this area before and we will be continuing with investigation work to find a solution and will be updating elected members in due course.”

Elsewhere, there was a build-up of water on Forthill Road in Broughty Ferry after torrential rain hit Dundee.

Drivers were also warned of flooding on the A85 near Crieff on Wednesday afternoon.

And strong winds led to the Forth Road Bridge being closed to double-decker buses.