Man cut free as car crashes into trees on Fife road

A man has been cut free from a car after it crashed into trees on a Fife road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A92 slip road at Cowdenbeath at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

The man has been taken to hospital but his condition is not currently known.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 11.30am that a male was trapped in his vehicle following an accident.

“We sent two appliances from Lochegelly. Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the man from his car

“He was transferred to a waiting ambulance to be taken to hospital.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A92 at the Cowdenbeath Interchange at around 11.25am on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

More to follow.