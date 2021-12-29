Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man cut free as car crashes into trees on Fife road

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 29 2021, 2.47pm
Emergency services at the scene of the crash.
Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

A man has been cut free from a car after it crashed into trees on a Fife road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A92 slip road at Cowdenbeath at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

The man has been taken to hospital but his condition is not currently known.

Police directing traffic near the scene of the crash.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 11.30am that a male was trapped in his vehicle following an accident.

“We sent two appliances from Lochegelly. Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the man from his car

“He was transferred to a waiting ambulance to be taken to hospital.”

Emergency services were called just before 11.30am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A92 at the Cowdenbeath Interchange at around 11.25am on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

More to follow.

