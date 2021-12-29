Man cut free as car crashes into trees on Fife road By Lindsey Hamilton December 29 2021, 2.47pm Emergency services at the scene of the crash. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been cut free from a car after it crashed into trees on a Fife road. Emergency services were called to the scene on the A92 slip road at Cowdenbeath at around 11.30am on Wednesday. The man has been taken to hospital but his condition is not currently known. Police directing traffic near the scene of the crash. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 11.30am that a male was trapped in his vehicle following an accident. “We sent two appliances from Lochegelly. Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the man from his car “He was transferred to a waiting ambulance to be taken to hospital.” Emergency services were called just before 11.30am. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A92 at the Cowdenbeath Interchange at around 11.25am on Wednesday. “Emergency services are currently in attendance.” More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man, 41, dies and two people seriously injured in crash Two people taken to hospital after crash in Kirriemuir Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car in Forfar Man seriously injured in Fife crash as woman and child also rushed to hospital