Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Pictures and video of New Year's Day dip By John Post January 1 2022, 2.30pm Updated: January 1 2022, 2.31pm Fifers started the New Year with their traditional dip in the Forth, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual Loony Dook, with the exception of last year, has been taking place for the last 10 years. This year's theme for the dook was Disney and brave dookers braced themselves for the cold water dressed as their favourite Disney characters. The Dook, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, is a charitable event which raises money for the club as well as Sands – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity. Here is a look at the action in Fife, caught by our photographer Steve Brown. Sands of time move as another year dawns. Dookers prepare to enter the water on a fresh January 1 2022. Rhys Bonner as Woody, Jimmy Bonner as 'Belle" of Beauty and the Beast and Colin Falconer as Maui from Moana. Sara, Audrey, Zoe and Grace from Kirkcaldy. Dookers rush out towards the freezing water in Loony Dook 2022. Spectators watch the fun. Dookers prepare to enter the water. Plenty of selfie action. The Dook raises money for Kirkcaldy Rugby club. Dookers race for the water in the annual dook. Many different Disney-themed costumes were on display. Friends and family join in the fun together. Couple Jill and Craig travelled all the way from Wolverhampton to take part in the Loony Dook as they ended their mini Winter Scotland Tour at this event. Susan Catterson, Debbie McLeod and Laura Waddell from Fife WIld Swimming Group. Mr Incredible takes a selfie. People turned up in a variety of costumes to take part. Kelly MacPhee (Bugslife) and daughter Kara MacPhee (Moana). A cold Maui from the film Moana exiting the Forth. The water was freezing. Smiles all round for a fresh and invigorating start to the New Year. People frolic in the water. Family fun at this year's Loony Dook. Not sure what good the hat is doing! People leave the cold waters of the Forth. Group hug. Caroline and Lucy Galloway as Minnie Mouse. Ben and Stephen Buzza are ex-members of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.