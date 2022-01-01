Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Pictures and video of New Year’s Day dip

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fifers started the New Year with their traditional dip in the Forth, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Loony Dook, with the exception of last year, has been taking place for the last 10 years.

This year’s theme for the dook was Disney and brave dookers braced themselves for the cold water dressed as their favourite Disney characters.

The Dook, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, is a charitable event which raises money for the club as well as Sands – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

Here is a look at the action in Fife, caught by our photographer Steve Brown.