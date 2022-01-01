Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Pictures and video of New Year’s Day dip

By John Post
January 1 2022, 2.30pm Updated: January 1 2022, 2.31pm
Post Thumbnail

Fifers started the New Year with their traditional dip in the Forth, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Loony Dook, with the exception of last year, has been taking place for the last 10 years.

This year’s theme for the dook was Disney and brave dookers braced themselves for the cold water dressed as their favourite Disney characters.

The Dook, organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, is a charitable event which raises money for the club as well as Sands – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

Here is a look at the action in Fife, caught by our photographer Steve Brown.

Sands of time move as another year dawns.
Dookers prepare to enter the water on a fresh January 1 2022.
Dookers prepare to enter the water on a fresh January 1 2022.
Rhys Bonner as Woody, Jimmy Bonner as 'Belle" of Beauty and the Beast and Colin Falconer as Maui from Moana.
Rhys Bonner as Woody, Jimmy Bonner as ‘Belle” of Beauty and the Beast and Colin Falconer as Maui from Moana.
Sara, Audrey, Zoe and Grace from Kirkcaldy.
Sara, Audrey, Zoe and Grace from Kirkcaldy.
Dookers rush out towards the freezing water in Loony Dook 2022.
Dookers rush out towards the freezing water in Loony Dook 2022.
Spectators watch the fun.
Spectators watch the fun.
Dookers prepare to enter the water.
Dookers prepare to enter the water.
Plenty of selfie action.
Plenty of selfie action.
The Dook raises money for Kirkcaldy Rugby club.
The Dook raises money for Kirkcaldy Rugby club.
Dookers race for the water in the annual dook.
Dookers race for the water in the annual dook.
Many different Disney-themed costumes were on display.
Many different Disney-themed costumes were on display.
Friends and family join in the fun together.
Friends and family join in the fun together.
Couple Jill and Craig travelled all the way from Wolverhampton to take part in the Loony Dook as they ended their mini Winter Scotland Tour at this event.
Couple Jill and Craig travelled all the way from Wolverhampton to take part in the Loony Dook as they ended their mini Winter Scotland Tour at this event.
Susan Catterson, Debbie McLeod and Laura Waddell from Fife WIld Swimming Group.
Susan Catterson, Debbie McLeod and Laura Waddell from Fife WIld Swimming Group.
Mr Incredible takes a selfie.
Mr Incredible takes a selfie.
People turned up in a variety of costumes to take part.
People turned up in a variety of costumes to take part.
Kelly MacPhee (Bugslife) and daughter Kara MacPhee (Moana).
Kelly MacPhee (Bugslife) and daughter Kara MacPhee (Moana).
A cold Maui from the film Moana exiting the Forth.
A cold Maui from the film Moana exiting the Forth.
The water was freezing.
Smiles all round for a fresh and invigorating start to the New Year.
People frolic in the water.
People frolic in the water.
Family fun at this year’s Loony Dook.
Not sure what good the hat is doing!
People leave the cold waters of the Forth.
People leave the cold waters of the Forth.
Group hug.
Caroline and Lucy Galloway as Minnie Mouse.
Ben and Stephen Buzza are ex-members of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier