Little Eilidh, born at 2.17am, becomes Fife’s first baby of 2022

Eilidh Suzie Elliott Taylor has become Fife’s first baby of 2022.

While most of Scotland welcomed in the New Year, parents Taylor Elliot, 24, and Cameron Taylor, 26, welcomed in their new baby.

The pair, who come from Crossgates, are beaming with pride at the new arrival.

Eilidh was born in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at 2.17am on January 1.

She weighed 8lbs 2oz on arrival and was wrapped in a animal-pattern sleepsuit, pink hat and pink gloves.

Ayda Lorimer becomes second baby of the year

Less than two hours later, wee Ayda Lorimer joined the world – becoming Fife’s second baby of the year.

She was born in Victoria Hospital at 4.01am to parents Skye Bryson, 22, and Kyle Lorimer, 21.

The new baby only weighed 5lbs 15oz at birth.

She was wrapped in a cosy white blanket and given a matching white sleepsuit and hat.