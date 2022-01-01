Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Little Eilidh, born at 2.17am, becomes Fife’s first baby of 2022

By Matteo Bell
January 1 2022, 12.03pm Updated: January 1 2022, 12.33pm
Baby Eilidh.

Eilidh Suzie Elliott Taylor has become Fife’s first baby of 2022.

While most of Scotland welcomed in the New Year, parents Taylor Elliot, 24, and Cameron Taylor, 26, welcomed in their new baby.

The pair, who come from Crossgates, are beaming with pride at the new arrival.

Eilidh was born in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital at 2.17am on January 1.

She weighed 8lbs 2oz on arrival and was wrapped in a animal-pattern sleepsuit, pink hat and pink gloves.

Ayda Lorimer becomes second baby of the year

Less than two hours later, wee Ayda Lorimer joined the world – becoming Fife’s second baby of the year.

Ayda Lorimer.

She was born in Victoria Hospital at 4.01am to parents Skye Bryson, 22, and Kyle Lorimer, 21.

The new baby only weighed 5lbs 15oz at birth.

She was wrapped in a cosy white blanket and given a matching white sleepsuit and hat.

