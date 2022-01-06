Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife authors rule as kingdom’s libraries reveal their 5 most borrowed books of 2021

By Claire Warrender
January 6 2022, 7.10am Updated: January 6 2022, 9.05am
Woman reads the number one book of fiction revealed by Fife libraries.
Fife author James Oswald was top of the fiction chart last year.

The most popular books borrowed from Fife’s libraries have been revealed.

And it seems Fifers love a good crime novel – particularly a thriller written by other Fifers..

Three of the top five fiction books borrowed from Fife libraries in 2021 were written by popular home-grown authors James Oswald, Ian Rankin and Val McDermid.

James Oswald is one of three Fife authors to feature.

And another well-known local man, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, also features on the top five non-fiction chart.

Here, we reveal what’s hot in fiction, non-fiction and children’s books at Fife libraries just now.

And we get reaction from two of the authors, excited to be enjoying success on home turf.

Top 5 fiction books

Newburgh writer and farmer James Oswald tops the fiction chart for 2021 with What Will Burn.

It’s the latest in his bestselling Inspector McLean series that turned Oswald into one of Scotland’s most celebrated crime writers.

And it was borrowed 332 times last year.

List of the top five fiction books revealed by Fife libraries.
James Oswald, Ian Rankin and Val McDermid all feature in the top five fiction at Fife libraries.

Following hard on his heels is Cardenden-born Ian Rankin with his 22nd Rebus mystery In A House of Lies,

And Kirkcaldy’s Val McDermid comes in at number four with Tony Hill and Carol Jordan crime thriller How The Dead Speak.

Meanwhile, Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel Blue Moon and The Long Call by Ann Cleeves also feature in the top five.

McDermid said she was very excited to be on the list, particularly as she would never have become an author if it weren’t for public libraries.

Val McDermid is a huge supporter of Fife libraries.

“It’s tremendous. There must be something in the water in Fife,” she said.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to be borrowed so much from libraries.

“When I was growing up in Kirkcaldy we lived across the road from the library and it was my home from home for many years.

“There wasn’t the money to feed my reading habit so for me, the library system is a blessing.

“It’s how I became an author.”

Top 5 non-fiction books

Michelle Obama’s autobiography Becoming is most popular in non-fiction with 116 loans.

But former Fife MP Gordon Brown’s book Fife: A History from Earliest Times to the Present Day is at number two.

Fife libraries top 5 non-fiction books.
The most popular non-fiction books at Fife libraries.

And Winn Raynor’s The Salt Path, Anne Glenconner’s tales of life as Princess Margaret’s Lady in Waiting and Amir Khan’s observations of life as a full-time GP all feature.

Gordon Brown said: “Fife libraries really do matter and getting books to read is particularly important at this time of Covid, so I want to thank all the staff who have worked to keep the service going through this period.”

Top 5 children’s books

Former Children’s Laureate Julia Donaldson proves she is as popular as ever with Fife youngsters.

She took four of the top five places with The Scarecrow’s Wedding, What The Ladybird Heard Next, Superworm and Spinderella.

Fife libraries top 5 children's books.
And Fife libraries top five children’s books of 2021.

And only enduring children’s favourite The Very Hungry Caterpiller by Eric Carle stopped Donaldson from sweeping the boards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]