Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Five people including two children involved in three-vehicle Fife road crash

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 5 2022, 6.30pm Updated: January 5 2022, 9.15pm
The B922 in Fife
The B922 in Fife is closed. Image: Google.

Three people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Fife.

One man, who had to be freed from his car, is understood to have sustained serious injuries.

Five people, including two children, were involved in the crash which happened on the B922 between Cluny and Kinglassie just before 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed following the crash and remains closed while Police Scotland carry out an investigation at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 5.38pm of a three-vehicle road traffic crash on the B922 between Cluny and Kinglassie.

Three fire appliances at scene

“We sent three appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly. One man had to be freed from his car.

“He and two further adults have been transferred to Ninewells  Hospital in Dundee and Edinburgh’s  Royal Victoria Hospital and  Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

She said that one of the casualties is understood to have been seriously injured.

The spokeswoman added: “There were also two children in the vehicles.

“Their condition is unknown but it seems they were not required to go to hospital.

“They were understood to be very shaken up, however.”

Road remains closed

The spokeswoman confirmed the road remained closed later into the evening while Police Scotland carried out investigations.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the B922 between Cluny and Kinglassie at around 5.35pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road is closed.

”Police officers currently remain at the scene.”

‘It was really scary’: Residents evacuated during fire at block of flats in Dunfermline

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier