Five people including two children involved in three-vehicle Fife road crash

Three people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Fife.

One man, who had to be freed from his car, is understood to have sustained serious injuries.

Five people, including two children, were involved in the crash which happened on the B922 between Cluny and Kinglassie just before 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed following the crash and remains closed while Police Scotland carry out an investigation at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 5.38pm of a three-vehicle road traffic crash on the B922 between Cluny and Kinglassie.

Three fire appliances at scene

“We sent three appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly. One man had to be freed from his car.

“He and two further adults have been transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Edinburgh’s Royal Victoria Hospital and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

She said that one of the casualties is understood to have been seriously injured.

The spokeswoman added: “There were also two children in the vehicles.

“Their condition is unknown but it seems they were not required to go to hospital.

“They were understood to be very shaken up, however.”

Road remains closed

The spokeswoman confirmed the road remained closed later into the evening while Police Scotland carried out investigations.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the B922 between Cluny and Kinglassie at around 5.35pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road is closed.

”Police officers currently remain at the scene.”