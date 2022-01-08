Dismay after life saving equipment trashed in Inverkeithing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Vandals who trashed a vital piece of of life saving equipment in Inverkeithing have been condemned by locals.

Police are investigating after defibrillator machine, installed at shops in Hillend Road, was damaged.

The window to the outer casing had been smashed.

Meanwhile the damaged defibrillator was found ripped from its mounting and discarded a short distance away.

Defibrillator found damaged

News of the damage, which is thought to have occurred sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, January 5 and 5.30am the following day has been condemned.

Inverkeithing Councillor, David Barratt condemned the damage saying it was “hugely disappointing”.

“I can’t fathom why anyone would want to cause damage to anything let alone a life saving piece of equipment that was actually provided by the local community,” he added.

“Funding for the defibrillator was raised by Inverkeithing Community Council so its hugely disappointing to see it damaged.

Equipment supplied by local community

“However, it’s encouraging to see that the worst acts tend to also bring out the best in the community and while has understandably brought anger it’s encouraging to see that there have also been offers from within the community to replace the equipment.”

Officers investigating the damage are now assessing CCTV footage from local properties in a bit to catch those responsible.

An public appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident has also been made.

1/2 Damage caused to the defibrillator box at Hillend Road, #Inverkeithing, just outside the bakery. Defibrillator also removed and found lying further down the street with damage. Believed to have occurred between 5pm on 05/01 and 5.30am on 06/01. CCTV enquiry being carried out. pic.twitter.com/0RaVSxVOUm — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) January 8, 2022

