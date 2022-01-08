Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Dismay after life saving equipment trashed in Inverkeithing

By Neil Henderson
January 8 2022, 12.41pm Updated: January 8 2022, 12.50pm
The vital piece of lifesaving equipment was found damaged in Hillend Road. (pic Google Street View).
Vandals who trashed a vital piece of of life saving equipment in Inverkeithing have been condemned by locals.

Police are investigating after defibrillator machine, installed at shops in Hillend Road,  was damaged.

The window to the outer casing had been smashed.

Meanwhile the damaged defibrillator was found ripped from its mounting and discarded a short distance away.

Defibrillator found damaged

News of the damage, which is thought to have occurred sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, January 5 and 5.30am the following day has been condemned.

Inverkeithing Councillor, David Barratt condemned the damage saying it was “hugely disappointing”.

“I can’t fathom why anyone would want to cause damage to anything let alone a life saving piece of equipment that was actually provided by the local community,” he added.

“Funding for the defibrillator was raised by Inverkeithing Community Council so its hugely disappointing to see it damaged.

Equipment supplied by local community

“However, it’s encouraging to see that the worst acts tend to also bring out the best in the community and while has understandably brought anger it’s encouraging to see that there have also been offers from within the community to replace the equipment.”

Officers investigating the damage are now assessing CCTV footage from local properties in a bit to catch those responsible.

An public appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident has also been made.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Damage was caused to the defibrillator box at Hillend Road, Inverkeithing, just outside the bakery.

“The defibrillator was also removed and found lying further down the street with damage.

“The damage is believed to have occurred between 5pm on Jan 5 and 5.30am on January 6.

“Officers are now carrying out a CCTV enquiry to determine those responsible.”

