Bell Baxter High School: Council puts brakes on recruitment for five-figure role following head teacher’s resignation

Education chiefs in Fife have “paused” recruitment to replace a head teacher following her departure from Bell Baxter High School last year.

Carol Ann Penrose resigned from her five-figure salary role at the Cupar school in November after more than three years in the job.

Ms Penrose stood down following days of speculation about her position, after parents noticed she had been absent from updates provided by the school.

They later criticised Fife Council’s handling of her departure, and claimed that many families had been unhappy at decisions made at the school during Ms Penrose’s tenure.

The reasons for the former head teacher’s sudden departure remain unknown.

Ms Penrose previously declined to comment on the circumstances when approached by The Courier.

A recruitment advert for her replacement was posted soon after but remains unfilled.

Finding a successor

Applications to fill the lucrative post have now been left in limbo this week, after a decision to temporarily put the breaks on the recruitment drive.

The post has since been removed from the council’s website, saying the job is no longer available.

The original deadline for applications of December 12 was put in place for the position – which boasts a salary of £94,608.

Interviews were scheduled to take place from December 20 shortly before the school went into recess for the Christmas break.

Now, the council has opted to keep the current interim head, Mrs Smart, in place to provide some “stability”.

A letter sent to parents and guardians this week – seen by The Courier – confirmed that Mrs Smart would remain in charge for the time being.

Education manager Alan Cumming explained that appointing someone permanently for the role is a “hugely important decision” but due to “challenges we are currently facing in society”, recruitment has been paused.

‘We have decided to pause this process’

He added: ” As you will be aware, position of headteacher at Bell Baxter High School was advertised before the Christmas break with the intention of appointing someone to the post early in the new year.

“I am sure you will agree that appointing to the position of Headteacher at Bell Baxter High School is a hugely important decision and one where we must at consider the best interests of all stakeholders of the school.

“Having reviewed the challenges we are all currently facing in society at the moment, we have decided to pause this process for the time being.”

​Head of Education and Children’s Services Shelagh McLean confirmed the recruitment process for a new Headteacher at Bell Baxter HS has been put on hold.

‘Continuing challenges of the pandemic’

She added: “The appointment of a Headteacher for any school is a hugely important decision and we want to make sure it’s the right one for everyone at the school.

“Given the continuing challenges of the pandemic and the importance of the next few months for young people as exams approach, we want to continue the current period of stability at the school with the Acting HT in charge.

“We will revisit the recruitment process later in the session and we’re keeping parents informed.”