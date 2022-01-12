Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man taken to hospital as cars burst into flames after crash on A919 in Fife

By Matteo Bell
January 12 2022, 8.56am Updated: January 12 2022, 10.56am
The A919 between St Michaels and Leuchars was closed. Image: Google.
The A919 between St Michaels and Leuchars was closed. Image: Google.

A man has been taken to hospital after two cars burst into flames following a crash on a Fife road.

The A919 between St Michaels and Leuchars was closed for more than two hours after the smash, which happened just before 8am on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, police received a report of a serious road crash involving two cars on the A919 between St Michaels and Leuchars.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one man has been taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Vehicle fires extinguished

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at an incident on at A919 between St Michaels and St Andrews.

“We got the call at 7.52am. Two vehicles were involved, however both occupants had been released prior to our arrival.

“The vehicles were on fire so we extinguished them. A stop call was received at 08.33am.

“Three appliances were used.”

Stagecoach East Scotland bus services were being diverted but are now returning to normal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier