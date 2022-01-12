Man taken to hospital as cars burst into flames after crash on A919 in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been taken to hospital after two cars burst into flames following a crash on a Fife road.

The A919 between St Michaels and Leuchars was closed for more than two hours after the smash, which happened just before 8am on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, police received a report of a serious road crash involving two cars on the A919 between St Michaels and Leuchars.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one man has been taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Vehicle fires extinguished

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at an incident on at A919 between St Michaels and St Andrews.

“We got the call at 7.52am. Two vehicles were involved, however both occupants had been released prior to our arrival.

“The vehicles were on fire so we extinguished them. A stop call was received at 08.33am.

“Three appliances were used.”

Stagecoach East Scotland bus services were being diverted but are now returning to normal.