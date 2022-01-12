Hunt for occupants of ‘stolen’ car after crash on A92 near Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are hunting for the occupants of a “stolen” car that was involved in a crash on the A92 near Dunfermline.

The two-vehicle collision took place just after 11pm on Tuesday – but the occupants of one of the cars, a Honda, fled the scene.

No one was injured in the other vehicle, a Chevrolet, but police are trying to trace the occupants of the Honda.

Emergency services attended and closed the road temporarily near Crossgates, causing tailbacks.

Occupants fled scene

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10pm on Tuesday, officers were called to the A92 near the Crossgates flyover following a report of a crash involving a Honda CR-V and a Chevrolet Captiva.

“The road was temporarily closed as a result.

“There were no injuries to the driver or passengers of the Chevrolet and inquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the Honda, who left the scene before emergency services attended.

“It is believed this vehicle had been stolen.”