Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Hunt for occupants of ‘stolen’ car after crash on A92 near Dunfermline

By Jake Keith
January 12 2022, 12.06pm
The crash caused tailbacks on the A92 near the Crossgates flyover. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
The crash caused tailbacks on the A92 near the Crossgates flyover. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Police are hunting for the occupants of a “stolen” car that was involved in a crash on the A92 near Dunfermline.

The two-vehicle collision took place just after 11pm on Tuesday – but the occupants of one of the cars, a Honda, fled the scene.

No one was injured in the other vehicle, a Chevrolet, but police are trying to trace the occupants of the Honda.

Emergency services attended and closed the road temporarily near Crossgates, causing tailbacks.

Occupants fled scene

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10pm on Tuesday, officers were called to the A92 near the Crossgates flyover following a report of a crash involving a Honda CR-V and a Chevrolet Captiva.

“The road was temporarily closed as a result.

“There were no injuries to the driver or passengers of the Chevrolet and inquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the Honda, who left the scene before emergency services attended.

“It is believed this vehicle had been stolen.”

Man taken to hospital as cars burst into flames after crash on A919 in Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier