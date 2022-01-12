Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hunt for dog walker who assaulted man, 44, in Kirkcaldy cemetery

By Amie Flett
January 12 2022, 12.54pm Updated: January 12 2022, 3.35pm
The man was assaulted in Dysart Cemetery, Kirkcaldy.
A man has been left “shaken” after he was attacked by a dog walker in a Kirkcaldy cemetery.

The 44-year-old was assaulted at around 2.50pm on Monday in Dysart Cemetery.

Police are now hunting for a man who was walking a black dog in connection with the incident.

The suspect is described as white and between the ages of 40 and 50 with black hair.

At the time he was wearing a black jacket and walking a small black dog.

Constable Stephen Barnett, of Fife community policing team, said: “I would ask if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“Thankfully the man involved did not sustain any serious injuries but has been left evidently shaken from the incident.

“We believe the victim and suspect both entered through the Fairway entrance gate on the north side of the cemetery.

“If you noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, please get in contact with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1806 of January 10.

