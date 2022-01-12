Hunt for dog walker who assaulted man, 44, in Kirkcaldy cemetery

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been left “shaken” after he was attacked by a dog walker in a Kirkcaldy cemetery.

The 44-year-old was assaulted at around 2.50pm on Monday in Dysart Cemetery.

Police are now hunting for a man who was walking a black dog in connection with the incident.

The suspect is described as white and between the ages of 40 and 50 with black hair.

At the time he was wearing a black jacket and walking a small black dog.

Constable Stephen Barnett, of Fife community policing team, said: “I would ask if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“Thankfully the man involved did not sustain any serious injuries but has been left evidently shaken from the incident.

“We believe the victim and suspect both entered through the Fairway entrance gate on the north side of the cemetery.

“If you noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, please get in contact with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1806 of January 10.