Hunt for vandals who spray-painted five cars in Kirkcaldy

By Neil Henderson
January 13 2022, 10.42am Updated: January 13 2022, 11.35am
Mitchell Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.
Five cars have been damaged by vandals who covered them in spray-paint in Kirkcaldy.

It happened on Alexandra Street and Mitchell Street in the town on Thursday January 6 but police have now issued an appeal for witnesses.

The damage is thought to have been caused between 9pm and 10pm.

PC Fraser Ireland, from Kirkcaldy community investigation unit, said: “I hope the public can help with any CCTV and dashcam footage.

Appeal over discarded spray-paint cans

“I’m also keen to speak to witnesses with accounts of anyone acting suspiciously around the area at the material time.”

Officers are also looking to hear from anyone who found discarded spray-paint cans in the area following the vandalisms.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote reference PS-20220207-2945.

