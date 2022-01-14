Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Levenmouth rail link: Fears £8m year-long bridge works could delay project

By Claire Warrender
January 14 2022, 7.02am Updated: January 14 2022, 1.56pm
There are fears the bridge works could hold up the Levenmouth rail link
The Bawbee Bridge will be closed for around a year.

Fife Council is in a race against time to replace a badly corroded road bridge before the Levenmouth rail link opens next year.

The major works will close the Leven Rail Bridge, also known as the Bawbee Bridge, for up to a year.

And rail campaigners fear it could hold up the return of trains to the area.

The 75-year-old bridge is the main route between Leven and Methil and carries around 18,000 vehicles per day.

It spans the River Leven, as well as the route of the new railway.

The Bawbee Bridge will span the new Levenmouth rail link.

But it is in a poor state of repair and has a limited lifespan.

Experts say postponing the work until after the rail link opens would push the cost up from £8.15 million to more than £13m.

However, the project is expected to take 47 weeks and there are concerns any delay would affect the delivery of the railway – due to open in December 2023.

Alarmed campaigners are now seeking assurances that the Levenmouth rail project remains on track.

New temporary road bridge proposed during works

Meanwhile, the bridge closure will impact hugely on traffic.

Council officers have proposed building a new temporary bridge across the river during the closure.

Otherwise, drivers face a five-mile diversion through roads incapable of carrying the additional vehicles.

The route of the diversion via a new temporary bridge.

The preferred option involves creating a new roundabout on South Street, Methil, and directing traffic past Bayview Stadium.

Ross Spiers, the council’s structural services manager, says doing nothing is not an option.

“The existing bridge is in a deteriorating, poor condition,” he said.

“The need for the full replacement of the Leven Rail Bridge has now been identified with an estimated overall cost of £8.157m.”

And he added: “The Leven rail link is programmed to be reinstated by December 2023.

“This timing places a need for the council to deliver the bridge replacement works before the rail link is implemented.”

Levenmouth rail link means bridge needs more work

The council first proposed strengthening the bridge in 2006.

At that point it needed a new deck but the £2m of work didn’t go ahead.

Now, because an electrified railway line will run beneath it, the work needed is more extensive and the price has rocketed.

As well as a deck, the bridge needs new higher parapets to allow trains to travel underneath.

And new abutments are needed to support it at each end.

To avoid “contractual complications and uncertainties”, the work will be incorporated into the rail link project.

Mr Spiers added: “With the Levenmouth rail link programme to be delivered by December 2023, delivering this project as a stand-alone traditional tendered contract would result in the works not being completed in time for the December 2023 deadline.”

Funding options are still being explored but councillors will be asked to approve the work next week.

Levenmouth rail link: Calls for assurances over year-long Bawbee Bridge works

