Motorist reported for alleged dangerous driving after three-car crash on A92 in Fife By Jake Keith January 13 2022, 1.07pm Updated: January 13 2022, 2.24pm A VW was badly damaged in the crash. Image: Fife Police Twitter. A motorist has been reported for alleged dangerous driving after a three-car crash on the A92 in Fife. A Mercedes, a VW and an Audi were involved in the collision near Rathillet at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening. The driver of the Mercedes has now been reported over the crash. Car left badly damaged after collision The VW was badly damaged in the smash but there were no serious injuries reported. The road was closed for two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called around 6.45pm on Wednesday to a report of a three-car crash on the A92 at Luthrie. "The road was closed while recovery took place and reopened around 9pm."