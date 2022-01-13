Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motorist reported for alleged dangerous driving after three-car crash on A92 in Fife

By Jake Keith
January 13 2022, 1.07pm Updated: January 13 2022, 2.24pm
A VW was badly damaged in the crash. Image: Fife Police Twitter.
A motorist has been reported for alleged dangerous driving after a three-car crash on the A92 in Fife.

A Mercedes, a VW and an Audi were involved in the collision near Rathillet at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening.

The driver of the Mercedes has now been reported over the crash.

Car left badly damaged after collision

The VW was badly damaged in the smash but there were no serious injuries reported.

The road was closed for two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.45pm on Wednesday to a report of a three-car crash on the A92 at Luthrie.

“The road was closed while recovery took place and reopened around 9pm.”

