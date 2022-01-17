Glenrothes family plead for help for suicidal daughter, 14, ‘before it’s too late’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Glenrothes teenager and her parents are begging for help and support in a desperate bid to potentially save her life.

Abbie Boyes, 14, says she has already attempted suicide on six occasions.

She also self-harms and wants to break the cycle of depression that she has fallen into.

With the full support of her parents, Tracey and Robert, Abbie has made the difficult decision to speak about her issues in a bid to seek help – not only for herself, but for other teenagers like her.

Abbie: ‘I don’t want to be like this’

Abbie said: “My family and I can’t go on living like this. I don’t want to be like this.

“I want to get better but mum and dad and I need help to get me better.

“I know I have a serious problem but I don’t know what to do about it. I need help and we are begging for someone to please help me.”

Mum Tracey says that she, and Abbie’s dad Robert, have decided to go public about Abbie’s issues because they have nowhere else to turn.

She claims they have already sought assistance from agencies including their GP, school, social workers and charities.

Our great fear is that our daughter will take it too far and there will be no way back for her.”

She said: “We have begged, pleaded, cried for assistance – what is it going to take?

“That is why we are now speaking out to highlight our situation.

“Our great fear is that our daughter will take it too far and there will be no way back for her, and that will have a huge impact on everyone that loves and cares for her.

“We are totally drained as a family and have no avenues left. Something must be done, and we must safeguard our daughter.

“It is affecting the mental health of the whole family and is a very distressing situation to live with for so many years – something must be done.”

Tracey says they have been aware of Abbie having difficulties since she was young, and they believe she is autistic.

But things have escalated since she was 10.

Tracey said: “We have relentlessly asked for assistance over the whole of Abbie’s life.

“She has a mental health disorder, she even recognises that she needs help and knows that she has never received the support that she requires.”

Three-year wait for autism assessment

Tracey says Abbie has been waiting for three years for an assessment for autism spectrum disorder with the delay being blamed on Covid-19.

She says her daughter had a cognitive assessment three years ago, which showed she has a mild learning difficulty.

The second part – the check for autism – was meant to be completed within a year.

For now, Tracey says that her daughter has been placed on a five-month anti-social behaviour intervention programme by social workers, in an attempt to address her issues – despite the family not agreeing to that course of action.

She claims she only found out about it when the family enlisted the help of Peter Grant, the area’s MSP.

Tracey instead wants a psychologist to be assigned to her daughter’s case.

She said: “We asked the hospital to keep her in and give her psychological treatment for her safety and wellbeing, but they have gone ahead and discharged her.

“We live with the possibility that we may wake up and find her gone. Our family is living on a knife edge with no support – we are living in limbo.

“We need help now, not when it’s too late.”

Health chiefs say Covid has had an impact on autism assessments in the area.

‘Specialist support’ offered to children at risk

However, they insist they are “working hard” to improve things.

In a statement issued on behalf of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Kathy Henwood – head of education and children’s services at Fife Council – said: “We would never provide information on individual cases to protect the privacy of those involved.

“We work together with partners to support children, young people and families, consider their situations and concerns, and agree with them what actions need to be taken.

“These discussions can involve Fife Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) who provide specialist support to children and young people who could be at risk, experiencing high levels of emotional distress and self harming behaviours.

“The team offers focused interventions to help young people and families manage difficult feelings and complex emotions.

“Where appropriate, longer term therapeutic support is provided through Fife’s core CAMHS teams.

“Waiting times for autism assessment in Fife have been significantly impacted by Covid, and we are working hard to improve this situation in line with the Scottish Government’s neurodevelopmental standards of care.

“Working with partners, we are developing a Fife neurodevelopmental pathway and recruitment is ongoing to increase the number of professionals who are available to assess and support children, young people and families affected by neurodevelopmental disorders.

“Families can escalate any concerns through their wellbeing meetings, direct to staff or through the complaints process.

“We would hope that matters are resolved at the earliest point of concern.”