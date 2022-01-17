A915: Police called to three-vehicle crash on Fife road

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife road was blocked on Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 8am on the A915 south of Largoward.

The route, which links Leven with St Andrews, was blocked for a time as recovery of the vehicles and a clean-up of the scene got under way.

No reports of any injuries

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were alerted to a road traffic collision on the A915 close to Largoward at 7.55am on Monday.

“Officers remain at the scene as the recovery continues.

“There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.”