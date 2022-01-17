A915: Police called to three-vehicle crash on Fife road By Neil Henderson January 17 2022, 10.03am The three-vehicle crash happened close to Largoward. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Fife road was blocked on Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash. Emergency services were called to the scene just before 8am on the A915 south of Largoward. The route, which links Leven with St Andrews, was blocked for a time as recovery of the vehicles and a clean-up of the scene got under way. No reports of any injuries A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were alerted to a road traffic collision on the A915 close to Largoward at 7.55am on Monday. “Officers remain at the scene as the recovery continues. “There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Motorist reported for alleged dangerous driving after three-car crash on A92 in Fife Hunt for occupants of ‘stolen’ car after crash on A92 near Dunfermline Man taken to hospital as cars burst into flames after crash on A919 in Fife Man, 29, dies after three-vehicle crash on the A70