Raith Rovers launch community training to help Fifers back into shape

Fifers are being urged to shape up with a new football training course.

Raith Rovers Community Foundation is offering 13-weeks of fitness training, along with diet and lifestyle tips.

The Football Fans in Training (FFIT) is part of a national programme, backed by the NHS.

And it’s post-Christmas launch offers help to shift the pounds after a period of over-indulgence.

Sessions take place at Stark’s Park, the Kirkcaldy home of Raith Rovers, starting tonight.

And they are led by fully qualified coaches John-James Henderson and Alan Lowe.

John-James said: “We know how hard it can be to get motivated to do any exercise so we’re here to support and encourage you every step of the way.

“Our training programme runs over 13 weeks and is open to men and women aged 35 to 65.

“Over each 90-minute session, we talk about diet, lifestyle and fitness, followed by 45 minutes of physical activity at Stark’s Park.”

How to join in

FFIT was launched nationally 10 years ago following research by Dundee, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow universities.

It showed men who were overweight responded well to the camaraderie and peer-support offered by the organised training sessions.

Now, the programme is run by 20 football clubs in Scotland.

And is open to men and women who are aged between 35 and 65.

It is backed and funded by the SPFL Trust and is free to join.

The men’s sessions start tonight and the women’s on Thursday, both running from 6.30pm to 8pm.

To book a place, email community@raithrovers.net