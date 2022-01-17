Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers launch community training to help Fifers back into shape

By Claire Warrender
January 17 2022, 12.28pm Updated: January 17 2022, 12.28pm
Raith Rovers Community Foundation has launched the course.
The programme takes place at Starks Park. Kirkcaldy. Picture supplied by Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

Fifers are being urged to shape up with a new football training course.

Raith Rovers Community Foundation is offering 13-weeks of fitness training, along with diet and lifestyle tips.

The Football Fans in Training (FFIT) is part of a national programme, backed by the NHS.

And it’s post-Christmas launch offers help to shift the pounds after a period of over-indulgence.

Coach John-James Henderson. Picture supplied by Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

Sessions take place at Stark’s Park, the Kirkcaldy home of Raith Rovers, starting tonight.

And they are led by fully qualified coaches John-James Henderson and Alan Lowe.

John-James said: “We know how hard it can be to get motivated to do any exercise so we’re here to support and encourage you every step of the way.

“Our training programme runs over 13 weeks and is open to men and women aged 35 to 65.

“Over each 90-minute session, we talk about diet, lifestyle and fitness, followed by 45 minutes of physical activity at Stark’s Park.”

How to join in

FFIT was launched nationally 10 years ago following research by Dundee, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow universities.

It showed men who were overweight responded well to the camaraderie and peer-support offered by the organised training sessions.

Now, the programme is run by 20 football clubs in Scotland.

And is open to men and women who are aged between 35 and 65.

It is backed and funded by the SPFL Trust and is free to join.

The men’s sessions start tonight and the women’s on Thursday, both running from 6.30pm to 8pm.

To book a place, email community@raithrovers.net

