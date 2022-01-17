Fife teenager missing since Monday found safe and well By Katy Scott January 17 2022, 9.23pm Updated: January 18 2022, 7.55am Police are appealing to the public for information on Sinead's location. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Fife teenager reported missing since Monday has been found safe and well. Police had launched an appeal to help trace a 14-year-old girl as concern grew for her welfare. She had last been seen at around 5pm on Monday in the Culross area of Fife. Following enquiries by officers the youngster’s whereabouts have now been confirmed. A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Sinead Venables, who was reported missing from the Culross area in Fife, has now been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.” First look at new homes earmarked for former Dunfermline school site Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Teenager missing after attending Windsor nightclub found safe and well Police confirm missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well Teenager reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub Family in fresh appeal for help to find Alice Byrne one week after disappearance