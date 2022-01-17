Fife teenager missing since Monday found safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife teenager reported missing since Monday has been found safe and well.

Police had launched an appeal to help trace a 14-year-old girl as concern grew for her welfare.

She had last been seen at around 5pm on Monday in the Culross area of Fife.

Following enquiries by officers the youngster’s whereabouts have now been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Sinead Venables, who was reported missing from the Culross area in Fife, has now been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.”