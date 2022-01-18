Music legend and Dancing On Ice star Bez announces return to Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Music legend and current Dancing On Ice star Bez has announced his return to Kirkcaldy for a special show.

The 57-year-old, best known for being the dancer in the Happy Mondays, will perform a DJ set at The Duchess in April.

Bez – whose real name is Mark Berry – appeared at the venue last year with the show selling out within hours.

A Facebook post from The Duchess said: “Absolutely delighted to release the return of Bez to The Duchess.

“Bez and his son Arlo will be returning for a night of all the best tunes and the most fun on Friday April 22.

“This sold out in one day the last time, please be quick to avoid disappointment.”

Bez shot to fame for his antics in the late 1980s and early ’90s with the Mondays, alongside Shaun Ryder.

The group had a string of hits including Step On, Kinky Afro, 24 Hour Party People and Wrote For Luck.

Bez is currently appearing on the ITV ice-dancing show but tested positive for Covid-19 following his debut.

Other reality TV appearances include winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and appearing on Celebrity Masterchef last year.