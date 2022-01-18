Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Music legend and Dancing On Ice star Bez announces return to Kirkcaldy

By Neil Henderson
January 18 2022, 2.55pm Updated: January 18 2022, 3.38pm
Bez on Dancing On Ice. Bez is coming to Kirkcaldy.
Bez on Dancing On Ice. Photo by ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock.

Music legend and current Dancing On Ice star Bez has announced his return to Kirkcaldy for a special show.

The 57-year-old, best known for being the dancer in the Happy Mondays, will perform a DJ set at The Duchess in April.

Bez – whose real name is Mark Berry – appeared at the venue last year with the show selling out within hours.

The Happy Mondays star is to return to return to Kirkcaldy in April.

A Facebook post from The Duchess said: “Absolutely delighted to release the return of Bez to The Duchess.

“Bez and his son Arlo will be returning for a night of all the best tunes and the most fun on Friday April 22.

“This sold out in one day the last time, please be quick to avoid disappointment.”

Bez shot to fame for his antics in the late 1980s and early ’90s with the Mondays, alongside Shaun Ryder.

Bez on Celebrity Masterchef in 2021.

The group had a string of hits including Step On, Kinky Afro, 24 Hour Party People and Wrote For Luck.

Bez is currently appearing on the ITV ice-dancing show but tested positive for Covid-19 following his debut.

Other reality TV appearances include winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and appearing on Celebrity Masterchef last year.

