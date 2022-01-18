Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘Pathetic behaviour’: Aberdour Castle vandals branded ‘idiots’ by police

By Neil Henderson
January 18 2022, 3.30pm Updated: January 18 2022, 3.57pm
Aberdour Castle vandals branded 'idiots' by police.
Police are appealing for information following the vandalism at Aberdour Castle.

Vandals who smashed windows at historic Aberdour Castle in Fife have been branded “idiots” by police.

The damage is thought to have been caused between 5pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday, with several panes damaged.

The building, parts of which date back to around 1200, is a popular tourist destination.

In a post on social media, officers wrote: “Sad to think that this is someone’s idea of entertainment.

“No doubt trying to impress someone else with their pathetic behaviour.

“Absolutely no excuse for it.

“If anyone has any information to help identify the mindless idiot(s) responsible, please phone 101 with reference number 0475 of January 18.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crime Stoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.”

The site, which is run by Historic Environment Scotland, has been the target of a number of acts of vandalism and thefts in recent years.

In March 2021, a 500-year-old stone wheel was stolen from the castle grounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier