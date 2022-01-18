‘Pathetic behaviour’: Aberdour Castle vandals branded ‘idiots’ by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals who smashed windows at historic Aberdour Castle in Fife have been branded “idiots” by police.

The damage is thought to have been caused between 5pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday, with several panes damaged.

The building, parts of which date back to around 1200, is a popular tourist destination.

In a post on social media, officers wrote: “Sad to think that this is someone’s idea of entertainment.

“No doubt trying to impress someone else with their pathetic behaviour.

“Absolutely no excuse for it.

“If anyone has any information to help identify the mindless idiot(s) responsible, please phone 101 with reference number 0475 of January 18.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crime Stoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.”

The site, which is run by Historic Environment Scotland, has been the target of a number of acts of vandalism and thefts in recent years.

In March 2021, a 500-year-old stone wheel was stolen from the castle grounds.