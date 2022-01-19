Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife holiday home owner’s 11th hour plea to ditch ‘scary and draconian’ licensing laws

By Claire Warrender
January 19 2022, 9.23am Updated: January 19 2022, 2.19pm
Moira Henderson outside The Ring, a fully-accessible holiday let. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.
A Fife holiday homes owner has issued a last-ditch plea to MSPs, urging them not to bring in new licensing laws for short-term lets.

Moira Henderson fears the controversial legislation will decimate the tourism industry across Scotland.

And she fears her own business in north-east Fife will be “up the creek” if her call falls on deaf ears.

Moira is chairwoman of Fife Tourism Partnership and owner of The Ring, a purpose-built holiday home for wheelchair users near Chance Inn.

She also has six holiday cabins for people with specific needs.

However, moves to charge owners £1,500 for licences to run their properties would be a huge burden, she said.

And neighbours would have the chance to object to applications, meaning livelihoods could be under threat if permission is denied.

As MSPs prepare to vote on the issue this afternoon, Moira described the proposed legislation as “scary and draconian”.

And she added: “It’s been brought about by people with no understanding of tourism whatsoever.”

Licensing of short-term lets ‘absolutely outrageous’

Ministers proposed new licensing laws in a bid to tackle the growth of short-term lets on platforms such as Airbnb.

The move followed a huge rise in the number of holiday properties in popular tourist areas like Edinburgh.

And some MSPs say increased regulation would help tackle spiralling rent and claims of disruption.

If approved, the owners of short-term lets would need to get licences from local councils by 2024.

But Moira says these problems don’t apply to rural areas such as north east Fife.

“It’s absolutely outrageous,” she said.

I can’t emphasise enough how detrimental it will be.”

Moira Henderson, chairwoman of Fife Tourism Partnership.

“My neighbours could object to me getting a licence and I could lose my holiday business.

“If you have someone who only lets out one room in their house they have to pay £1,500.

“We don’t know if it’s £1,500 per property or per business.

“I have seven properties so do I pay £1,500 or £10,500?”

And she added: “It’s not just my business.

“I use a laundry in Cupar to do all my laundry and it will affect them.

“I employ people who would find it difficult to get employment elsewhere. It will affect these people.

“And it will affect all my suppliers.

“I strongly urge MSPs to vote against this legislation. I can’t emphasise enough how detrimental it will be.”

