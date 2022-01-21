Fife’s ‘biggest anti-poverty project in decades’ launched by Amazon and Gordon Brown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An anti-poverty charity dubbed the biggest seen in Fife for decades has been launched.

Retail giant Amazon has teamed up with the Kirkcaldy-based Cottage Family Centre to provide support to thousands of families across the Kingdom.

The initiative, called the Big House Fife Project, was launched by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who is an honorary patron of the Cottage Family Centre.

The former Labour party leader called the initiative the “biggest anti-poverty project” to come to Fife in decades.

It will see up to 10,000 products donated to families in need, from electricals, toiletries and furniture, distributed via a number of charities.

“This is the biggest charitable anti-poverty project I have seen in Fife in decades, and I am already seeing a difference in people’s lives”

“Our objective is to provide a regular supply of vital household goods to help ease poverty in Fife at a time when, with fuel and food bills rising, and people are under more pressure than ever.

“We estimate that over 13,000 families could be helped in the first year.”

The service is aimed to bring up to 10,000 products to Fife families in need.

Products will include electrical goods, toiletries, home furnishings, kitchen equipment and much more.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said: “Our team in Dunfermline is working side-by-side with the charity partners to fulfil the needs of their service users.

“As a result, we are delighted to say that we have already supported 3,500 more families in Fife since starting deliveries at the end of last year, and we look forward to helping many more people in 2022.”

Cottage Family Centre

The Cottage Family Centre has provided the community with valuable support since 1987.

To mark the launch, 6,000 products have already been delivered to families.

Pauline Buchan, manager of the Cottage, praised Amazon for helping vulnerable families across Fife by facilitating donations.

““I have seen first-hand the way these donations can make life that little bit easier for people and thank Amazon for its continued commitment to supporting families across our communities,” she said.

“This project will enable families to make their house a home.”

Organisations that have collected goods through the project so far include Children’s Clothing Bank Dunfermline, Fife Women’s Aid, Kirkcaldy Foodbank, Autism Rocks (Fife), various local Home-Start centres and Fife Alcohol Support Service, along with 10 Fife Council charity sectors.

The Cottage will also partner with other Scottish companies and charities.

“We aim to expand our range of support over the course of the next few months we are making applications to Scottish charitable foundations so that we can expand the service we have started with Amazon, the Coop and Scotmid,” said Ms Buchan.

“We hope that other businesses would also be interested in joining us as we move forward.”

The partnership comes amid concerns across Scotland and the UK over the rising costs of living.

Energy and heating costs are set to rise in the coming year, potentially crippling low-income families and individuals.

The Courier previously reported how families could pay up to 10% of their budget on energy bills.

An energy cap is set to come into effect this April, which could send costs spiralling for Scottish families.