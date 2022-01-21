Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife’s ‘biggest anti-poverty project in decades’ launched by Amazon and Gordon Brown

By Caroline Spencer
January 21 2022, 2.20pm Updated: January 21 2022, 7.15pm
John Boumphrey, back left, Gordon Brown, centre and Paulinee Strachan, back right, with Amazon staff Simon McMahon, front left, Jamie Stain, bottom middle and Ben Robertson, bottom right, at the Lochgelly warehouse.
An anti-poverty charity dubbed the biggest seen in Fife for decades has been launched.

Retail giant Amazon has teamed up with the Kirkcaldy-based Cottage Family Centre to provide support to thousands of families across the Kingdom.

The initiative, called the Big House Fife Project, was launched by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who is an honorary patron of the Cottage Family Centre.

The former Labour party leader called the initiative the “biggest anti-poverty project” to come to Fife in decades.

It will see up to 10,000 products donated to families in need, from electricals, toiletries and furniture, distributed via a number of charities.

“This is the biggest charitable anti-poverty project I have seen in Fife in decades, and I am already seeing a difference in people’s lives”

“Our objective is to provide a regular supply of vital household goods to help ease poverty in Fife at a time when, with fuel and food bills rising, and people are under more pressure than ever.

“We estimate that over 13,000 families could be helped in the first year.”

The service is aimed to bring up to 10,000 products to Fife families in need.

Products will include electrical goods, toiletries, home furnishings, kitchen equipment and much more.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said: “Our team in Dunfermline is working side-by-side with the charity partners to fulfil the needs of their service users.

“As a result, we are delighted to say that we have already supported 3,500 more families in Fife since starting deliveries at the end of last year, and we look forward to helping many more people in 2022.”

Cottage Family Centre

The Cottage Family Centre has provided the community with valuable support since 1987.

To mark the launch, 6,000 products have already been delivered to families.

Pauline Buchan, manager of the Cottage, praised Amazon for helping vulnerable  families across Fife by facilitating donations.

““I have seen first-hand the way these donations can make life that little bit easier for people and thank Amazon for its continued commitment to supporting families across our communities,” she said.

“This project will enable families to make their house a home.”

From left: Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey, Gordon Brown and Cottage Family Centre manager Pauline Buchan, right, at the Amazon Lochgelly warehouse.

Organisations that have collected goods through the project so far include Children’s Clothing Bank Dunfermline, Fife Women’s Aid, Kirkcaldy Foodbank, Autism Rocks (Fife), various local Home-Start centres and Fife Alcohol Support Service, along with 10 Fife Council charity sectors.

The Cottage will also partner with other Scottish companies and charities.

“We aim to expand our range of support over the course of the next few months we are making applications to Scottish charitable foundations so that we can expand the service we have started with Amazon, the Coop and Scotmid,” said Ms Buchan.

“We hope that other businesses would also be interested in joining us as we move forward.”

John Boumphrey and Gordon Brown speaking to Pauline Buchan at the Lochgelly Warehouse.
The partnership comes amid concerns across Scotland and the UK over the rising costs of living.

Energy and heating costs are set to rise in the coming year, potentially crippling low-income families and individuals.

The Courier previously reported how families could pay up to 10% of their budget on energy bills.

An energy cap is set to come into effect this April, which could send costs spiralling for Scottish families.

