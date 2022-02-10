Glenrothes woman is victim of cold weather payments postcode lottery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes woman is victim of cold weather payments postcode lottery

By Claire Warrender
February 10 2022, 12.08pm Updated: February 10 2022, 2.53pm
Annie Foster from Glenrothes isn't eligible for a cold weather payment.
Annie shivers inside her blanket. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Fife woman Annie Foster shivers inside a thick fleece hoodie after being frozen out of the UK Government’s cold weather payment scheme.

Annie lives in Glenrothes and is one of hundreds of victims of the postcode lottery used to determine who is eligible for the programme.

Payments of £25 are automatically paid to people on certain benefits if the outdoor temperature drops below freezing for seven days in a row.

Annie Foster is just one of several people ineligible for the cold weather payments.
Annie is cold but Glenrothes didn’t qualify for cold weather payments. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

And while this happened four or five times last winter, Annie didn’t get a penny.

This is because the weather station used to record the temperature is in Leuchars, 19 miles from Glenrothes.

And it is on the coast, which is several degrees warmer than the inland town.

Despite efforts by Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant, the government has refused to change the way it works out the payments.

Now Annie, who is disabled, has to keep her heating on low to avoid high energy bills.

Annie’s house is only 15 degrees. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

And the 32-year-old says she has also cut back on food as the cost of living soars.

She said: “Because of my condition I feel cold all the time.

“Just now, I’m sitting in a big blanket-style hoodie and I still feel frozen.”

The prospect of rising energy bills is terrifying for Annie.

“I keep my heating on low as it is,” she said.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to heat the house if bills go up and I’m worried.”

She added: “I buy cheaper food now and going out for a meal with family is out of the question.”

MP has asked for a further review of the way cold weather payments are calculated

Mr Grant has repeatedly raised the issue with the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

And the affected postcodes were included in a Met Office review of the weather stations used. But no changes will be made.

The dismayed MP has now asked for a further review.

Peter Grant MP has raised the issue several times.

He said: “It’s become an annual event for me to challenge the way the UK Government decides on eligibility for these payments.

“It’s been disadvantaging my constituents for years.

“I was hopeful that in this year’s weather station review they would finally see sense.

“But it seems obvious the decisions are being made by someone in an office in London rather than someone who knows anything about the geography of Fife.”

Mr Grant said he had repeatedly told government officials that while Leuchars is at sea level, parts of Glenrothes are 500 feet up.

“This makes a massive difference to the temperature and to people’s heating bills,” he said.

Leuchars ‘most appropriate site’

However, minister for work and pensions, Baroness Stedman-Scott said Leuchars remained the most appropriate site.

The decision was based on a Met Office recommendation after a study of temperatures around both areas, she said.

But she added: “My officials are continuing to discuss with the Met Office possible options for modernising the service in the longer term.”

Cost of living crisis: More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier