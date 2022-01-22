Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police confirm Fife man last seen with a headwound is found

By Jake Keith
January 22 2022, 3.08pm Updated: January 22 2022, 6.51pm
Craig Baillie
Craig Baillie

A Fife man last seen with a head injury on Friday evening has been traced.

Craig Baillie was last seen at around 11.30pm in the Main Street area of Crossgates with two small bulldog-type dogs.

He also had a wound on the back of his head.

Police were “growing increasingly worried” for Craig and wanted “to know that he was safe and well”.

Those with information were asked to contact police “as a matter of urgency”.

‘Thank you for sharing the appeal’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Craig Baillie, 31, reported missing from Crossgates in Fife has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”

‘Saje saved my life’: Fife abuse charity set to run out of funding within months

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier