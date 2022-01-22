Police confirm Fife man last seen with a headwound is found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man last seen with a head injury on Friday evening has been traced.

Craig Baillie was last seen at around 11.30pm in the Main Street area of Crossgates with two small bulldog-type dogs.

He also had a wound on the back of his head.

Police were “growing increasingly worried” for Craig and wanted “to know that he was safe and well”.

Those with information were asked to contact police “as a matter of urgency”.

‘Thank you for sharing the appeal’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Craig Baillie, 31, reported missing from Crossgates in Fife has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”