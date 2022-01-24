Teenager seriously assaulted on Kirkcaldy Esplanade By Katy Scott January 24 2022, 5.49pm Updated: January 24 2022, 6.00pm Police were in attendance on Kirkcaldy's Esplanade on Monday afternoon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager was seriously assaulted on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy on Monday afternoon. Police were called at 2.20pm following reports of an attack in the Fife town. The promenade was temporarily cordoned off and an 18-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. Police say they were responding to a report of a serious assault on the teen. Officers remained in attendance during the afternoon and carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area. Police attend Kirkcaldy attack A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a report of an 18-year-old having been seriously assaulted on Esplanade in Kirkcaldy around 2.20pm on Monday January 24 2022. “The 18-year-old has been taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Hunt for witnesses after car is driven at motorcyclist in attempted murder Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’ Man suffers facial injuries in Forfar attack Man arrested after crash which closed M8 for hours