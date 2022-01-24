Teenager seriously assaulted on Kirkcaldy Esplanade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager was seriously assaulted on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy on Monday afternoon.

Police were called at 2.20pm following reports of an attack in the Fife town.

The promenade was temporarily cordoned off and an 18-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police say they were responding to a report of a serious assault on the teen.

Officers remained in attendance during the afternoon and carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area.

Police attend Kirkcaldy attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a report of an 18-year-old having been seriously assaulted on Esplanade in Kirkcaldy around 2.20pm on Monday January 24 2022.

“The 18-year-old has been taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”