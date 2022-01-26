Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife records second highest Covid death toll in Scotland over last 7 days

By Alasdair Clark
January 26 2022, 12.45pm Updated: January 26 2022, 2.55pm
Fife recorded 16 deaths from Covid-19 last week

A total of 16 deaths linked to Covid were recorded in Fife over the last seven days, second only to Glasgow.

Figures released today by National Records of Scotland show 12,823 people have now died with either a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection.

In the week leading up to 23 January, 145 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

This is an increase of 10 on the figure reported last week.

In Dundee, the death toll has risen by five, while eight deaths were recorded in Perth and Kinross. A total of two deaths were registered in Angus.

Of the deaths registered in Scotland, 16 were people aged under 65, 18 were aged 65-74, and there were 111 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

The majority of deaths (91) occurred in hospitals while 43 were in care homes, nine were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there were two deaths in other institutions.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 145 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is 10 more deaths than the previous week.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon gave an update on Covid in Scotland on Tuesday.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,331, which is 5% fewer than the five-year average.”

The latest Covid statistics show 8,516 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, including 726 in Tayside and Fife.

Scottish Government figures also show 1,389 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19.

A total of 32 people are receiving treatment in intensive care units across the country.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant was now in reverse in Scotland.

The First Minister has relaxed the rules of home working from next week, while other restrictions brought in before Christmas to stem the spread of the new variant were removed earlier this week.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

