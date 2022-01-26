Fife records second highest Covid death toll in Scotland over last 7 days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of 16 deaths linked to Covid were recorded in Fife over the last seven days, second only to Glasgow.

Figures released today by National Records of Scotland show 12,823 people have now died with either a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection.

In the week leading up to 23 January, 145 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

This is an increase of 10 on the figure reported last week.

In Dundee, the death toll has risen by five, while eight deaths were recorded in Perth and Kinross. A total of two deaths were registered in Angus.

Of the deaths registered in Scotland, 16 were people aged under 65, 18 were aged 65-74, and there were 111 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

The majority of deaths (91) occurred in hospitals while 43 were in care homes, nine were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there were two deaths in other institutions.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 145 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is 10 more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,331, which is 5% fewer than the five-year average.”

The latest Covid statistics show 8,516 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, including 726 in Tayside and Fife.

Scottish Government figures also show 1,389 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19.

A total of 32 people are receiving treatment in intensive care units across the country.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant was now in reverse in Scotland.

The First Minister has relaxed the rules of home working from next week, while other restrictions brought in before Christmas to stem the spread of the new variant were removed earlier this week.