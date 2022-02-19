Grand Old Man of Golf: The St Andrews Tom Morris legacy inspiring youngsters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Alexander speaks to a former steelworker who’s been using the legacy of 19th century St Andrews golf legends Old Tom and Young Tommy Morris to inspire young people to chase their dreams.

It’s approaching nine years since West Lothian man William Lumsden inadvertently discovered the story of 19th century father and son golfing legends ‘Old’ Tom and ‘Young’ Tommy Morris of St Andrews.

After injuring his arm at the Bathgate steelworks where he worked in 2013 and, facing a lengthy lay-off, William purchased a copy of Kevin Cook’s book ‘Tommy’s Honour’ from a local charity shop.

The book tells the story of how in the late 1800s, the Morris father and son, who won multiple Open championships between them, re-wrote the game of golf.

Whitburn links

Always a keen golfer, the book brought to life William’s hometown of Whitburn’s link to the Morris family of St Andrews, through the marriage of four-times Open champion winner Tommy Morris and Margaret Drinnen on November 25 1874.

Having lived in Whitburn all his life, William’s initial thought was “why was I not told of this growing up as a young boy”?

Intrigued by Whitburn’s link to golfing history, he read more on the famous family and after a chance knock at the door of the apartment above the Tom Morris Shop near St Andrews’ Old Course 18th green, he came face-to-face with Old Tom Morris’ great, great grand-daughter Sheila Walker, who invited him in.

William made another visit to St Andrews in June 2017 when he was invited to the premiere of the film Tommy’s Honour at the NPH Cinema.

During this visit, after “blagging” his way in to the film’s after-show party, he was inspired to set up the Tommy’s Honour Education Trust – a charity which aimed to “educate, empower and inspire” youngsters today.

Covid-19 impact

After a few successful years, William says that, sadly, the trust is currently being wound up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, having walked from Prestwick to St Andrews last summer to mark the bicentenary of Old Tom Morris’ birth, and having taken his Grand Old Man of Golf Bicentenary Project into schools, he is delighted with the positive impact Old Tom’s legacy and the game he devoted his life towards has had on all participating pupils.

“The 16th of June 2021 marked the bicentenary of the birth of one of Scotland’s greatest innovators and the game of golf’s most iconic figure, Old Tom Morris,” says William, 52, who delivered his bicentenary project through the educational Learn From Their Legacy Life-Skill Programmes he created.

“Born in a humble weaver’s cottage in St Andrews in 1821 the foundations of Old Tom’s legacy supported four key pillars that we, as a nation, must encourage our next generation of children to aspire to.

“Old Tom Morris was a confident individual, a successful learner, a responsible citizen, and an effective contributor to the developing society in which our children live today. “What Old Tom Morris achieved in his time would inspire anyone.

“To celebrate his incredible life, I recently walked the 110 miles between the two principal locations touched by Old Tom’s genius: Prestwick, the birthplace of the Open Championship and St Andrews, the Home of Golf.

“The generous donations received from family and friends ensured that each one of the 240,000 steps mattered, providing me with the opportunity to create partnerships with Scotland’s educators to deliver a lasting memorial benefitting the ‘Grand Old Man of Golf.’

“Together we provided the platform for the next generation of children to learn from his enduring legacy. As the custodians of golf, we owe Old Tom Morris that.”

Innovative project

William explained that the objectives of his voluntary bicentenary project were to deliver an innovative project that supports all aspects of the curriculum, using specific dates, years, and places that defined Old Tom’s legacy, and to prioritise literacy and numeracy.

It also aimed to provide the platform for children to experience playing the game of golf, improving their mental and physical health, and wellbeing, and to educate children using the life-learning chapters which defined the Old Tom legacy.

In addition, the project aimed to empower children with a raised awareness of the pioneering spirit, transferable life skills and social values Old Tom displayed to overcome adversity, and to inspire ambition and a growth mind set.

Working in collaboration with class teachers, all participating pupils were placed within a group environment enhancing their confidence, social interaction, communication, and teamwork skills.

Each individual group was also provided with their own ‘Grand Old Man of Golf’ activity learning booklet which provided them with fun, literacy, and numeracy problem-solving tasks to complete.

There was also a focus on golfing heritage, while life skills and social values were discussed alongside issues of respect, compassion, kindness, honesty and integrity.

Feedback from schools

Commenting on William’s visit to her school on September 4 last year, Monkton Primary head teacher Mrs Miller said their P6 and P7 pupils had a “fantastic day”.

“They enjoyed learning about our local golf history which is relevant to their local community,” she says.

“The pupils also developed their resilience and teamwork skills through the programme. William is inspirational and amazing at leading the children through the journey of the legacy of Old Tom and Young Tommy Morris. I would highly recommend.”

Positive feedback also came from pupils. One said: “I would like to say thank you for coming to our school and teaching us all about the incredible life of Old Tom Morris. I really appreciate how you walked all the way from Prestwick to St Andrews.”

Another said: “I am writing to say thank you for coming and teaching us all about Old Tom Morris and providing us with the opportunity to learn through the golf games. It was lots of fun.”

At Loanhead Primary, a pupil said: “Thank you for teaching us about Old and Young Tom Morris, I loved it.

“You taught me that if you put your mind to something you love then you can achieve anything. I loved the fun golf activities and the inspiring stories you told.”

Low Port Primary School principal teacher Mrs McCartney also welcomed the visit, adding: “The Grand Old Man of Golf Life Skills programme provided our P 6/7 pupils with memorable days where they worked collaboratively to problem-solve fun tasks and puzzles.

“Reflection time embedded their learning and understanding of the principles of a growth mind set enhancing their knowledge in a real-life context. The children loved the experience.”

Inspiration

William said he hoped the Grand Old Man of Golf’ Bicentenary Project would help inspire further learning and inspiration.

He adds: “The game of golf generates approximately £300 million pounds per year towards the Scottish economy.

“Our golfing heritage is both admired and envied the world over.

“Sadly, through a lack of educational awareness, children now growing up in the birthplace of golf know nothing of Old Tom and Young Tommy Morris, the 19th century father and son golfing pioneers, and how they forged golf’s path into a game enjoyed globally by over 60 million players.

“One of the key points from this project was to inspire children to follow in Old Tom’s footsteps and never give up on chasing their dreams.

“The project’s success has inspired me to push forward with the Learn From Their Legacy initiative and forge partnerships with Scotland’s local authorities to ensure all children growing up within the birthplace of the game are provided with the opportunity to learn from the legacy of golf’s founding father and son, Old Tom and Young Tommy Morris. We owe them that.

“By using our national sport of golf, we can improve the mental and physical health, and wellbeing, of these children, crucially more important than ever.”

Tom Morris legacy

In a feature to mark the bicentenary of Old Tom Morris’ birth last summer, The Courier told how when future four time Open champion, golf course designer, club maker and “grand old man of golf” ‘Old’ Tom Morris was born into a working class family in St Andrews on June 16, 1821, the town was in a relative state of decay.

Where once pilgrims had flocked from all over Europe to see the relics of Saint Andrew amid the majestic medieval splendour of St Andrews Cathedral, 300 years of post-Reformation decline meant run-down buildings and squalor blighted the streets.

Growing up in the then poorest part of town – the Fishergate area at the east end of North Street – Tom could easily have followed in the footsteps of his father John and become a weaver.

Yet at a time when both the town and golf were on the cusp of transformation, Tom became immersed in the game, which was free on the links, from a young age – going on to become a living legend who, by the time of his tragic death in 1908, was courted as golfing royalty across the social classes.

Old Tom’s son Young Tommy won four consecutive titles in the Open Championship, an unmatched feat, and did this by the age of 21. However, he died in his home town of St Andrews on Christmas Day, 1875, aged just 24.