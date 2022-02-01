Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Val McDermid ends support of Raith Rovers after David Goodwillie signing

By James Simpson
February 1 2022, 8.47am Updated: February 1 2022, 1.18pm
Val McDermid (left) urged Raith Rovers not to sign David Goodwillie.

Lifelong Raith Rovers fans Val McDermid has ended her support and sponsorship of the club after the signing of David Goodwillie.

It comes after the striker was branded a rapist in a 2017 civil court case.

McDermid, a former board member at the Kirkcaldy club, said she felt “physically sick” at the signing, announced on Monday night.

The best-selling crime writer and broadcaster took to social media to confirm she is cutting ties with Raith Rovers.

Val McDermid at Stark’s Park.

McDermid, who has a stand at the ground named after her, previously urged the club not buy the player from Clyde in the January transfer window.

On Tuesday morning she said: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

“The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Stark’s Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

David Goodwillie in action for Clyde.

She added: “Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed.

“His presence at Stark’s Park is a stain on the club.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too.

“This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

Who is David Goodwillie?

Rovers have paid a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United striker, in a move confirmed on Monday night.

Goodwillie, 32, has spent the last five years on the books at Clyde, following his fall from grace at Dundee United when he was accused, with former team-mate David Robertson, of raping Denise Clair, 24, after a night out in Bathgate.

David Robertson.

While Robertson has dropped from public view since retiring from football in January 2017, one-time Scotland striker Goodwillie signed for Clyde three months after the case.

Goodwillie has never been convicted in a criminal court but was branded a rapist during a civil court action five years ago.

David Goodwillie.

The Crown said there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to a criminal court and the charges against Goodwillie were dropped.

Despite the prosecutors’ stance, the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority determined Ms Clair had been raped and awarded her £11,000.

What did Raith Rovers say?

Announcing the signing, Raith manager John McGlynn said Goodwillie has a “proven track record as a goal-scorer”.

“Signing him, I believe, is crucial to the club’s promotion push in our quest to reach the SPFL Premiership,” he said.

Raith boss John McGlynn.

“It is a great signing for Raith Rovers as a club, as David is the top goalscorer in Scotland.

“Every striker at the club will benefit greatly from his experience in matches and training.”

It is understood a statement addressing the rape ruling against Goodwillie will be made by the club later today.

