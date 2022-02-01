Val McDermid ends support of Raith Rovers after David Goodwillie signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifelong Raith Rovers fans Val McDermid has ended her support and sponsorship of the club after the signing of David Goodwillie.

It comes after the striker was branded a rapist in a 2017 civil court case.

McDermid, a former board member at the Kirkcaldy club, said she felt “physically sick” at the signing, announced on Monday night.

The best-selling crime writer and broadcaster took to social media to confirm she is cutting ties with Raith Rovers.

McDermid, who has a stand at the ground named after her, previously urged the club not buy the player from Clyde in the January transfer window.

On Tuesday morning she said: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

“The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Stark’s Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

She added: “Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed.

“His presence at Stark’s Park is a stain on the club.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too.

“This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

Who is David Goodwillie?

Rovers have paid a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United striker, in a move confirmed on Monday night.

Goodwillie, 32, has spent the last five years on the books at Clyde, following his fall from grace at Dundee United when he was accused, with former team-mate David Robertson, of raping Denise Clair, 24, after a night out in Bathgate.

While Robertson has dropped from public view since retiring from football in January 2017, one-time Scotland striker Goodwillie signed for Clyde three months after the case.

Goodwillie has never been convicted in a criminal court but was branded a rapist during a civil court action five years ago.

The Crown said there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to a criminal court and the charges against Goodwillie were dropped.

Despite the prosecutors’ stance, the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority determined Ms Clair had been raped and awarded her £11,000.

What did Raith Rovers say?

Announcing the signing, Raith manager John McGlynn said Goodwillie has a “proven track record as a goal-scorer”.

“Signing him, I believe, is crucial to the club’s promotion push in our quest to reach the SPFL Premiership,” he said.

“It is a great signing for Raith Rovers as a club, as David is the top goalscorer in Scotland.

“Every striker at the club will benefit greatly from his experience in matches and training.”

It is understood a statement addressing the rape ruling against Goodwillie will be made by the club later today.