IN FULL: List of Raith Rovers resignations in wake of David Goodwillie signing

Raith Rovers’ transfer deadline day signing of David Goodwillie has prompted fan anger and political comment.

Goodwillie – handed a two-and-a-half-year deal by the Kirkcaldy club – is one of the most controversial and divisive figures in Scottish football after being branded a rapist during a civil court action five years ago.

The 32-year-old and former Dundee United team-mate David Robertson were ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled he and Robertson had raped Ms Clair, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

His arrival in Fife has also led to several severed ties at Raith Rovers.

BILL CLARK

The Rovers director and former chairman told Courier Sport: “As the director of youth development and community development, for me to speak to young people and encourage them to be a part of this club — especially girls and women — is not credible, now.

“I cannot possibly continue doing that role after this decision and certainly could not support the signing of David Goodwillie.”

VAL McDERMID

Rovers superfan Val – who has a stand at Stark’s Park in her name – ended her support and shirt sponsorship of the club.

The crime writer, a former board member, wrote on Twitter: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

“The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Stark’s Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

She later told The Courier: “The 20-year sponsorship deal runs to 2026, so like this seasons’s strip, it has to stand.

“I hope it sticks in their craw every time the board members see it.”

TYLER RATTRAY

The captain of Raith Rovers’ women’s side announced she was quitting on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Rattray said: “After 10 long years playing for Raith it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!

“It was good being captain of Raith while it lasted.”

ANDREW MILL

Andrew – the club’s supporter director since June 2018 – wrote on Twitter: “Most Raith fans will now be aware of the recent events that have taken place over the last day or two which resulted in us signing David Goodwillie from Clyde FC.

“As a consequence, I feel I am unable to continue as a director of Raith Rovers FC and this morning I submitted my resignation.

“Thank you for all your support during my term as your representative on the board.

“I hope I have made a different and although I may not have gotten everything right I can assure you I had the supporters’ best interests at heart all the time.”

MARGIE ROBERTSON

Rovers supporter liaison officer (SLO) Margie tweeted: “Due to recent developments within the club I have today tendered my resignation.

“My values and that of the club are now on a divergent path.

I would like to thank everyone who has encouraged me and helped me throughout my tenure. I have enjoyed meeting so many fans.”

MARIE PENMAN

Lifelong fan Marie was appointed Raith Rovers Community Foundation’s first ever employability project delivery officer just three weeks ago.

But today she said: “Following last night’s news, I have this morning resigned from my position at @RaithRoversCF.

“This was my dream job – only started last month – as I have supported the club all my life, but their signing of Goodwillie made me sick. Shocked & so disappointed.”

TAG GAMES

Paul Farley – chairman of away shirt sponsors Tag – tweeted: “Have written to @RaithRovers ending @TagGames future shirt, or other, sponsorship and requesting our branding removed from shirts for the remainder of the season.

“We stand with @valmcdermid and the majority of fans against violence towards women.”

JOHNNY MACDONALD

The club’s stadium announcer wrote on Twitter: “Sadly I have decided to walk away from the announcing duties at the rovers.

“Never felt this way about my club in over 40 years supporting them.

“Years of work behind the scenes on trying to bring the club and fans closer together, absolutely destroyed in one fell swoop.

“Mindless, short sighted thinking that could damage the Rovers for a long time to come.”

GEORGIA SPRY

The Raith Rovers Women’s midfielder tweeted: “Gutted I no longer have a club to play for but as long as he puts on that shirt I won’t.

“Loved my time at Raith but guess it’s time for a new chapter.”